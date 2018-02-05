Won Kow, Chinatown's oldest restaurant, closes — 'It’s time for me to take it easy for a while'

Peter Huey said he just felt like it was time to retire.

The owner of Won Kow, Chinatown’s oldest restaurant, said Monday that there was no one to take over the restaurant after him and that while it had a good run, it was time to close.

“It’s time for me to take it easy for a while,” Huey said. “After all these years, I will sort of miss it, but it’s time for me to retire and spend time with family.”

The restaurant closed Thursday, said Huey who has owned the restaurant since 1991. He said he’ll still be around the neighborhood and plans to be for a long time.

“I’m here every day,” he said. “But I’m not open for business.”

Won Kow was built in 1928 by a restaurateur named Moy, according to Tribune archives. The restaurant was frequented by both people from the neighborhood as well as Jewish families from the North and South sides, serving up Chinese-American favorites like orange chicken, chow mein, chop suey, dim sum and fresh seafood.

Patrons would sip on Singapore slings, mai tais and even a volcano, a drink set on fire and served in a ceramic bowl with tiny hula girls. Al Capone himself liked to sit at a table in the restaurant’s far northwest corner, according to urban legend.

Eater first reported the news, referencing a sign that thanked the neighborhood for its business.

“We hope that you have enjoyed dining here as much as we have enjoyed serving you,” the note reads.

This makes Orange Garden the oldest continuously operated Chinese restaurant in Chicago.

Tony Shu, president of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, said they were surprised by the closing and called it a loss, but wishes the family the best.

“We’re sad to see them go because it is an icon in the Chinatown community,” Shu said.

