Women's Month fundraiser, adult spelling bee, beer release party and more this weekend

If you’re wondering why it’s still cold in March, I really don’t have an answer for you besides, “Chicago?”

But don’t let the weather stop you. Restaurants are rolling out Easter brunch specials, music performances are ramping up and you should probably get off your couch and do something.

1) Lo Rez Brewing is celebrating National Women’s Month at Women’s History Night, with craft beer, stand-up comedy, food and craft vendors, and live music. The nominal admission fee will benefit Mujeres Latinas en Accion, which helps victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. $5. 5-10 p.m. Saturday. 2101 S. Carpenter St., 888-404-2262, lorezbrewing.com

2) Marz Gallery at Marz Community Brewing Co. will host the opening reception for “Song Poems” by Jeremiah Chiu, featuring “visual music, graphic scores, and translations of language/sound into image,” according to the web site, and a mural by Adi Goodrich. To celebrate, the brewery has created a limited edition New England-style double IPA named Can Music: Drum for Inventive Percussion Artists. Also, a limited edition brew, Dans le Sud (a bottle-conditioned brett saison) features elements of Goodrich’s mural on the bottle. Free. 5-8 p.m. Saturday. 3630 S. Iron St., 773-579-1935, marzbrewing.com

3) Wild Blossom Meadery, Winery and Brewery is hosting a yoga class with a glass of sparkling mead at the end. Attendees should bring their own mat and arrive 15 minutes before the start of the class. Tickets are $15. 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. 9030 S. Hermitage Ave., 773-840-4642, wildblossommeadery.com

4) Dramatic and chic GT Prime now offers Sunday brunch, with dishes like suckling pig chilaquiles, brioche French toast, steak and eggs, and salmon tartine. Prices $12-$18. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays. 707 N. Wells St., 312-600-6305, gtprimerestaurant.com

5) Logan Square’s The Native is hosting a spelling bee, with the proceeds going to Donors Choose, a nonprofit that allows teachers to post classroom project requests and donors to fund them. There will also be raffles with limited edition vinyl records and beer packages. $5 donation. 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday. 2417 N. Milwaukee Ave., 872-206-5526, thenativechicago.com

