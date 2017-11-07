“Women to Watch in 2017” Honors Go to Director at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Risk Management and Safety Director, Kendra Schropp, recognized at 12th Annual Women to Watch Awards & Leadership Conference

Kendra Schropp

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina®, is congratulating its very own, Kendra Schropp for being included on the Business Insurance U.S. list of Women to Watch in 2017. The award will be presented to Schropp at the 12th Annual Women to Watch Awards & Leadership Conference and Luncheon in New York City on December 14-15th.

The Women to Watch program was started by Business Insurance in 2006 to recognize women in leadership roles doing outstanding work in risk management and commercial insurance. This year, Kendra Schropp, Director of Risk Management and Safety for On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, was one of 25 women recognized for their talents and contributions to their fields.

“We were told there were over 250 nominations this year, so this is truly an honor for both Kendra and On the Border,” said Diane Sanford, Chief People Officer for On the Border.

The conference is a half-day professional development conference designed to help accelerate career advancement for women in the commercial insurance industry. The program concludes with an awards ceremony for an audience of over 375 industry professionals made up of honorees from risk management, commercial insurance, employee benefits, and other related fields.

“Kendra has always gone above and beyond what is expected of her. She is an exceptional woman both in and out of the workplace,” said Sanford. “I sincerely congratulate her on this wonderful achievement.”

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, offering an extensive menu of great-tasting, classic and contemporary Mexican food, like sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, and Margaritas as big and bold as the border itself. On The Border is owned by Border Holdings, LLC, with 158 restaurants in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Asia. Follow and ‘like’ On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

