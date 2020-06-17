Antonio Perez
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Woman who says Chicago police pulled her from car by her hair and placed knee on her neck formally asks city to drop charges against her

June 17, 2020 | 8:04pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Antonio Perez

Woman who says Chicago police pulled her from car by her hair asks city to drop charges against her.