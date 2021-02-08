Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant
Woman shot in the back in Hartford’s North End, police say

February 8, 2021
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
A 19-year-old woman was shot in the back in the North End of Hartford Sunday night, police say.