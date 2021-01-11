  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Woman shot and killed in Norfolk early Monday

January 11, 2021 | 7:36am
From www.dailypress.com
By
Stephen M. Katz

The shooting was reported about 2:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of E. Princess Anne Road.