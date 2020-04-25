  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Woman killed in crash that shut down portion of Route 22 East and Route 33 South exit ramp

April 25, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Christina Tatu
Rich Rolen

A crash on Saturday evening shut down a portion of Route 22 east and the 33 south exit ramp.