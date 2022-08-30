Woman Founded And Operated Marketing Agency – ME3 Digital – Executes NIL Football Campaign For Hooters

ME3 Digital Executes New Influencer Campaign with NIL Collegiate Sports

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) ME3 Digital, the award-winning woman founded and operated digital marketing agency for Hooters, announces the expansion of services and execution of the NIL football campaign for Hooters. Over the past three years, ME3 Digital has supported Hooters with its social media, influencer marketing, digital listings, reviews management and content creation for approximately 200+ store locations. In 2021, the team introduced a dedicated influencer division, which has led to their involvement in carrying out the recently launched NIL football campaign with Hooters this month.

Hooters Chief Marketing Officer, Bruce Skala, approached ME3 with the concept for the campaign. From there, ME3 executed Hooters ideation of the NIL Fall Football campaign by taking lead on the front lines with the schools and players serving as point of contact for players and schools throughout their partnership on Hooters behalf. This includes scouting and contacting players who fit the campaign, navigating NIL restrictions and policies, negotiating contract terms and offers, scheduling team outings and team photoshoots for the players’ social content, managing brand standards and communicating the NIL compliance expectations between the players and the brand throughout the campaign.

Participants in the Hooters NIL program include offensive line players from Auburn, LSU, University of Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Florida Atlantic University, University of South Florida and others. Visit www.hooters.com/college-athlete-sponsorships to view the roster of linemen signed to NIL agreements.

“We take a lot of pride in not only our agency’s quick involvement, focus and organization in executing this campaign with NIL collegiate sports and Hooters, but also being one of the very few, if not the only, women-led agencies to execute an NIL campaign at this capacity,” says ME3 Digital Founder and Agency Director Michaela Falco. “We are very grateful for the long-standing relationship we have had with Hooters and extremely proud of our teams recent award being named Hooters Agency Partner of the Year during their 2022 annual company conference. We are looking forward to evolving and expanding our NIL services with more brands in the future.”

Michaela Falco, founder and owner of ME3 Digital, was a former Hooters Girl before starting her career in digital marketing. She was recognized by the Hooters brand on several occasions throughout her time as a Hooters Girl earning multiple awards, features in the Hooters Calendar, Hooters International Pageant and appearing in national commercials for the brand. Michaela transitioned from Hooters Girl to founder of an award-winning digital marketing agency and has built a team of young professionals who have contributed to the company’s continued success.

Founded in 2019, ME3 Digital is a virtual agency with teams located across the U.S. and a corporate office located in Central Florida. ME3 Digital is woman-found and operated digital marketing agency specializing in innovative social media and influencer marketing at scale. Services include social media management, social media consulting and training, influencer marketing and NIL campaigns, digital listings management, content creation, graphic design, photography and videography.

To learn more about ME3 Digital and ME3 Digital’s NIL marketing services, visit https://me3digital.com and https://me3digital.com/nil .

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

The post Woman Founded And Operated Marketing Agency – ME3 Digital – Executes NIL Football Campaign For Hooters first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.