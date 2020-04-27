  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Woman fatally stabbed, man shot and killed in two separate incidents, Baltimore police say

April 27, 2020 | 2:44pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By

A woman was fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Monday, according to Baltimore police.