Paige Fry / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Woman dies after found shot, stabbed in Northwest Side home. Police question person of interest

October 6, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Paige Fry / Chicago Tribune

A 41-year-old woman was found stabbed and shot, police said. She died at the hospital.