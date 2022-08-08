Wolfnights Will Open Its Fifth Location in New York City This Month

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wolfnights ® will open in Murray Hill at 489 3rd Avenue on Thursday, August 11th in a move that will bring this fast-growing, independently owned chain to five locations in NYC since its inception in 2011. Founder Itai Afek started Wolfnights® with a single vision: to create the ideal bite®. By offering a refreshing take on the traditional wrap sandwich, Wolfnights has become the ultimate destination for foodies in New York City and continues to perfect its menu of crave-worthy wraps by using the highest quality ingredients to achieve new, unique flavor experiences. Other locations include 99 Rivington Street on the Lower East Side, at 121 West 3rd St. in Greenwich Village, on the Upper West Side at 2675 Broadway and in the heart of Midtown at 40 W. 55th Street.

The ideal bite® can be experienced by ordering one of their wraps, bowls, sides and desserts. Wraps include the Dire Wolf with fried chicken wrapped in a ginger dough with lamb bacon, melted cheddar, green papaya slaw, spicy pickled shipka peppers and Wolf Ketchup®, Mowgli featuring grilled cauliflower wrapped in a fennel seed dough with spicy pickled pineapple, shallot, bbq potato chips and sage aioli, and The Pack with scrambled eggs and lamb bacon wrapped in fig dough melted cheddar, sumac onions, tater tots, pickled Jalapeño and chipotle aioli with the newest wrap being a delicious Seitan wrap. All wraps can be made into a bowl with a choice of mixed greens, a bed of Arugula or Quinoa. Sides include Tater Tots, Smokin’ Steak Fries, Zaatar Fried Chicken Tenders and more.

Sip on refreshing beverages ranging from soft drinks and water to specialties like the Boylan Soda with black cherry, ginger ale and seltzer or the Spindrift with raspberry, lime and grapefruit. Indulgent milkshakes are also available to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The new location will be 500 Square Feet with 12 outdoor seats with a swing inside available daily from 11am-12am.

