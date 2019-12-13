Wolfnights Partners with Fransmart to Deliver the “Ideal Bite” with Nationwide Franchising

New York City’s favorite gourmet, flame-baked wrap destination plans expansion across major U.S. markets and beyond

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Wolfnights®, the iconic New York gourmet wrap concept and hotspot, today announced it has partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company, to bring its crave-worthy wraps and innovative flavor combinations to demanding customers everywhere. In an industry saturated with traditional sandwich and sub concepts, Wolfnights rises above with a reimagined take on everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure.

Founded in 2011 by Itai Afek, Wolfnights creates the ideal bite®, ensuring that each bite contains salty, sweet, sour, crunchy and chewy elements, and by using the highest quality ingredients to create consistent, one-of-a-kind flavor experiences for customers. Many of the concept’s signature menu items feature a blend of Mediterranean and Thai ingredients, from spicy pickled pineapple to homemade coconut vanilla sauce. Their fresh dough is baked to perfection for each order on the IronWolf®, a huge iron dome heated by a blazing fire, modeled after the traditional food preparation techniques used in the Mediterranean region.

“When I traveled to New York on business, I kept hearing about this exciting concept with a growing foodie following that cooked wraps to order on a metal dome,” said Dan Rowe, founder and CEO of Fransmart. “New York City is one of the toughest markets for restaurants and fast-casual concepts in the country, but Wolfnights has cracked the code with its delicious menu, Instagram-able food and operationally streamlined infrastructure. Wolfnights is already thriving, with the Rivington Street store reporting sales of $1,201,375.*

In partnership with Fransmart, the franchise development company responsible for the explosive growth of iconic brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, Wolfnights plans to quickly expand nationwide and one day open more than 500 locations. The concept currently operates two locations in New York and has been recognized by Yelp as the “Best Wrap in NYC” for seven consecutive years.

“After years of perfecting our signature flavors and innovative wraps, I am excited to announce this next step for Wolfnights as we continue to strive towards the ideal bite,” said Itai Afek, founder and CEO of Wolfnights. “Fransmart has the tools, experience and vision to support us throughout the franchising process, and I look forward to introducing customers around the world to the famous Wolfnights wraps.”

Together with Fransmart, Wolfnights is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in top markets across the globe.

*Reported in Wolfnights Ventures, LLC Financial Disclosure Document, April 20, 2019.

About Wolfnights

Founded in 2011 by Itai Afek, Wolfnights® began with a single vision: to create the ideal bite®. By offering a refreshing take on the traditional wrap sandwich, Wolfnights has become the ultimate destination for foodies in New York City and continues to perfect its menu of crave-worthy wraps by using the highest quality ingredients to achieve new, unique flavor experiences. Recognized as one of the “Best Sandwiches in America” in 2018 by Restaurant Hospitality and as the “Best Wrap in NYC” for seven consecutive years by Yelp, Wolfnights operates on values based in respect – for ingredients, customers, employees and franchisees. For more information, visit: wolfnightsusa.com.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com, Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart, Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial.

