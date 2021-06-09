Wolfnights Opens on the Upper West Side, Confirming Its Status as New York Fast Casual Royalty

New York City’s favorite gourmet, flame-baked wrap destination shows no signs of slowing, accelerates its plans for nationwide expansion

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wolfnights ®, the hottest gourmet wrap concept in New York City, will hold a grand opening celebration on June 10 at its new location at 2675 Broadway in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. This is the first of three new locations the brand expects to open in 2021, which will more than double the concept’s footprint in New York City and kick off national expansion through franchising.

Wolfnights Founder and CEO Itai Afek has already identified his next location in Midtown Manhattan and is actively seeking space for a third location, which will bring the concept’s Manhattan footprint to five locations. Opportunities for low-cost restaurant conversions and unprecedented real estate deals accelerated the concept’s growth plans in 2020.

“We have been strategic and intentional with our growth trajectory in New York, and we are confident that these new locations will instill confidence in new franchisees and fuel our growth nationwide,” said Afek. “This is a significant milestone, and we look forward to welcoming regulars and newcomers alike to the new Upper West Side location.”

In partnership with Fransmart, the franchise development company responsible for the explosive growth of iconic brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, Wolfnights plans to quickly expand in New York, New Jersey and along the east coast. Afek plans to open more than 500 new locations across the country in the next 10 years.

“Wolfnights’s popularity is skyrocketing in the most competitive restaurant market in the world, and now is the time for franchisees to get on board,” said Dan Rowe, franchise industry veteran and CEO of Fransmart . “Over the past year, this concept has expanded its fan base, strengthened its operations and built a rock-solid foundation for franchisees looking for a hot concept with unlimited potential.”

Founded by Afek in 2011, Wolfnights creates the ideal bite®, ensuring that each bite contains salty, sweet, sour, crunchy and chewy, by using the highest quality ingredients to create consistent, one-of-a-kind flavor experiences for customers. Many of the concept’s signature menu items feature a blend of Mediterranean and Thai elements, from spicy pickled pineapple to housemade coconut vanilla sauce. Their fresh dough is baked to perfection for each order on the IronWolf®, a huge iron dome heated by a blazing fire, modeled after the traditional food preparation techniques used in the Mediterranean region.

As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 20 customers in line will receive a $100 Wolfnights gift card. Customers who donate $5 to the Westside Campaign Against Hunger will receive a free wrap at the location (in-store purchases only).

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

About Wolfnights

Founded in 2011 by Itai Afek, Wolfnights® began with a single vision: to create the ideal bite®. By offering a refreshing take on the traditional wrap sandwich, Wolfnights has become the ultimate destination for foodies in New York City and continues to perfect its menu of crave-worthy wraps by using the highest quality ingredients to achieve new, unique flavor experiences. Recognized as one of the “Best Sandwiches in America” in 2018 by Restaurant Hospitality and as the “Best Wrap in NYC” for eight consecutive years by Yelp. For more information, visit: wolfnightsusa.com . For franchising information visit: http://fransmart.com/wolfnights .

