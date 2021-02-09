Wolfnights Expansion Will More Than Double its Footprint in New York City

New York City’s favorite gourmet, flame-baked wrap destination signs lease, kicks off corporate expansion plan

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wolfnights ®, the hottest gourmet wrap concept in New York City, just signed the lease for a new location at 2675 Broadway in Manhattan, readying to more than double its existing footprint and kick off a 10-year growth plan for corporate and franchise expansion.

Wolfnights Founder and CEO Itai Afek is preparing for rapid nationwide growth, with ambitious plans to open two additional New York locations in 2021 and more than 500 new locations in the next 10 years. Opportunities for low-cost restaurant conversions and unprecedented real estate deals accelerated the concept’s growth plans in 2020.

“Wolfnights was considering a corporate expansion,” said Afek, “and that plan accelerated when I saw great deals being made and real estate available in the areas I wanted to expand into in New York City. It was the right time for me to rapidly grow Wolfnights.”

In partnership with Fransmart, the franchise development company responsible for the explosive growth of iconic brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, Wolfnights plans to quickly expand in New York, New Jersey and along the east coast.

“As sad as COVID is, and it is very sad, a smart business owner can see the current benefits of a tenants’ market and get great deals,” said Dan Rowe, franchise industry veteran and CEO of Fransmart . “We’re seeing unheard-of terms on leases and low-cost conversions right now. If you had been considering franchising before COVID-19 hit, you should revisit that idea now with a hot concept like Wolfnights.”

Founded by Afek in 2011, Wolfnights creates the ideal bite®, ensuring that each bite contains salty, sweet, sour, crunchy and chewy, by using the highest quality ingredients to create consistent, one-of-a-kind flavor experiences for customers. Many of the concept’s signature menu items feature a blend of Mediterranean and Thai elements, from spicy pickled pineapple to housemade coconut vanilla sauce. Their fresh dough is baked to perfection for each order on the IronWolf®, a huge iron dome heated by a blazing fire, modeled after the traditional food preparation techniques used in the Mediterranean region.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

About Wolfnights

Founded in 2011 by Itai Afek, Wolfnights® began with a single vision: to create the ideal bite®. By offering a refreshing take on the traditional wrap sandwich, Wolfnights has become the ultimate destination for foodies in New York City and continues to perfect its menu of crave-worthy wraps by using the highest quality ingredients to achieve new, unique flavor experiences. Recognized as one of the “Best Sandwiches in America” in 2018 by Restaurant Hospitality and as the “Best Wrap in NYC” for eight consecutive years by Yelp. For more information, visit: wolfnightsusa.com . For franchising information visit: http://fransmart.com/wolfnights .

