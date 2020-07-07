Wolfnights’ Acquires Marketing Expert in Preparation for Nationwide Expansion

New York City’s favorite gourmet, flame-baked wrap destination hires veteran consultant Stacey Kane to help drive franchise expansion

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wolfnights ®, the hottest gourmet wrap concept in New York City, has hired industry veteran Stacey Kane as its new marketing consultant. Together with King Street Consultants, LLC, Kane will help the popular fast casual concept hone its story and develop compelling branding to prepare for rapid growth.

Wolfnights Founder and CEO Itai Afek is preparing for rapid nationwide franchise expansion, with ambitious plans to open more than 1,000 new locations within the next 10 years. Wolfnights’ strategic plan for the next two years is to expand in New York, New Jersey and along the east coast.

“Wolfnights locations have a smooth and efficient financial and operational system, making them ideal for aggressive franchise expansion,” said Afek. “However, we felt that we needed to sharpen the brand message, especially with our response to COVID-19. Stacey Kane and the King Street Consultants can give us that extra marketing edge.”

“This is a really savvy move by Afek,” said Dan Rowe, franchise industry veteran and CEO of Fransmart , Wolfnights’ franchising partner. “The pandemic has changed the way we do business. Now, he’s not only planning an expansion, but also a COVID-19 response. The fluid landscape of the restaurant industry over the last few months has shown a spotlight on the brands that can alter their business model and keep up with the fast-paced changes. The brands that thrived through this are the brands that will meet their expansion goals.”

About Wolfnights

Founded in 2011 by Itai Afek, Wolfnights® began with a single vision: to create the ideal bite®. By offering a refreshing take on the traditional wrap sandwich, Wolfnights has become the ultimate destination for foodies in New York City and continues to perfect its menu of crave-worthy wraps by using the highest quality ingredients to achieve new, unique flavor experiences. Recognized as one of the “Best Sandwiches in America” in 2018 by Restaurant Hospitality and as the “Best Wrap in NYC” for seven consecutive years by Yelp. For more information, visit: wolfnightsusa.com . For franchising information visit: http://brands.fransmart.com/wolfnights/

About King Street Consultants

King Street Consultants has an innovative approach to provide comprehensive ‘c-level’ support for emerging restaurant and franchise brands. King Street Consultants provides C-level insights on a daily, weekly or monthly basis Giving brands access to the best possible people, not just the people they can afford. They offer affordable, customized support to achieve maximum productivity for start-up franchise budgets when expert knowledge is needed most. King Street Consultants was founded in 2019 by former 5 Guys veterans Scott Goodrich and Maurico Romero along with Dan Rowe of Fransmart.

For more information visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/king-street-consultants/