WKS Restaurant Group Selects Interface to Deploy Video Verified Alarms Across their 380+ Restaurants

Solution eliminates false alarm costs and streamlines security operations

Earth City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Interface Security Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that WKS Restaurant Group , one of the fastest growing multi-brand restaurant franchisees in the US is relying on Interface’s managed video verified intrusion alarm monitoring to eliminate false alarm costs and standardize security operations across over 380 restaurants. WKS is a licensed franchisee of El Pollo Loco, Wendy’s, Denny’s, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Blaze Pizza and Corner Bakery Cafe.

Before Interface, WKS was incurring about $165,000 worth of false alarm costs. “The problem of false alarms was literally keeping us awake in more than one way. On the one hand, we were losing money as a result of false alarm costs that impacted our bottom line and on the other hand, employees were woken up at odd times only to discover that the entire effort was a waste,” says Christopher Magana, Senior Asset Protection and Safety Manager at WKS.

WKS chose Interface based on its proven track record in implementing innovative physical security solutions for multi-location restaurant chains and multi-brand franchisees. The engagement was kickstarted with a pilot program to validate the effectiveness of Interface’s video verified alarm monitoring solution.

“During the pilot run, at every location where we deployed the video verified alarm solution, we incurred zero false alarm fees. It was a huge win for WKS and Interface,” says Magana.

After the successful pilot project, WKS doubled down on Interface’s video verified alarm solution for all its newly acquired restaurant locations. Interface made sure the solution roll-out stayed on track even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Interface’s managed alarm services, WKS gained a lot more than reducing false alarm costs:

Interface’s state-of-the-art alarm solution allows WKS to implement a unified process for managing security events across restaurant locations and brands.

With Interface, WKS has a single set of SLAs for all locations and a single point of contact to handle any support requests. Vendor management is no longer a burden.

Interface keeps track of alarm management protocols at every restaurant location and alerts WKS employees if there are deviations.

WKS employees now have the convenience of managing alarm devices using a virtual keypad accessed via any smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Standardized solution, protocols, and SLAs allows WKS to easily train and onboard all employees on the alarm systems with a single, consistent message.

“Unlike larger tier-one security service providers, Interface can not only create top-of-the-line technology solutions but also deliver a personalized customer experience and remain responsive to our dynamic needs,” says Magana.

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network , UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn .

