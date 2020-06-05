Witty, just and loved: Ora Snowden dies at 104

For more than 100 years, Ora Snowden watched history repeat itself. She was born less than a decade after the last known lynching of a black man in Annapolis, a man named Henry Davis arrested on suspicion of assaulting a white woman and later killed by a white mob without due process. She died May 27 at the age of 104 — two days after George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man was killed by police and the world burst into flames again.