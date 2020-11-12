Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Without graduated income tax, Illinois state universities brace for ‘almost inevitable’ budget cuts ‘because there’s just nothing left'

November 12, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Elyssa Cherney
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

The tax amendment's failure "is so catastrophic for higher ed in the state," one advocate said.