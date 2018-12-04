Wit & Wisdom closing on New Year's Day, to be replaced with Atlas group restaurant

Wit & Wisdom, a Tavern by Michael Mina, will be closing at Harbor East’s Four Seasons Hotel on New Year’s Day, with a new eatery from Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group set to take its place.

Operating at the Four Seasons since the hotel opened in November 2012, Wit & Wisdom, from San Francisco-based restaurateur Mina, includes a harbor-front patio and features a menu of “sustainable local seafood and pasture-raised meats.” The restaurant’s contract with the Four Seasons expires at the end of the year, hotel spokeswoman Christina Camba Criss said, adding it was a “mutual agreement” to move on.

Details about the restaurant to replace Wit & Wisdom will be revealed at a later date, Criss said. A spokesman for Atlas declined to provide further information about the forthcoming restaurant.

The Atlas group also operates Bygone at the Four Seasons, as well as Azumi, the Loch Bar, Tagliata and Ouzo Bay in Harbor East. Its other restaurants include the Italian Disco downtown and the soon-to-come Choptank in Fells Point.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun