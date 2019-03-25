A Wisconsin Welcome: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Brings Third Location to State with Sun Prairie Opening

Better Burger Franchise Opens Third Madison-area Location March 25

Sun Prairie, WI (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The restaurant, opening on Monday, March 25 will be located in the Prairie Lakes area of Sun Prairie at 695 S. Grand Ave. Suite 104.

“We have been well received in the Madison area and are extremely excited to bring a location to Sun Prairie,” said Josh Bergeson, franchisee for MOOYAH. “My wife and I moved to Sun Prairie about a year and a half ago and we love the area and east side of Madison. It’s a developing part of town and it’ll be great to have brand presence on all sides of Madison.”

The Sun Prairie opening marks the third MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes location in Wisconsin and will be the third restaurant for the brothers, Josh and Lucas, and father, Randy Bergeson.

“The Bergeson family is a great representation of what the MOOYAH brand is all about – serving delicious food in local communities with an emphasis on a family friendly atmosphere and superior service,” said Anand Gala, Chairman of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “As we continue to grow in the Midwest, and specifically in and around the state of Wisconsin, we are looking for more great operators like Josh, Lucas and Randy who fit our culture and want to be a part of our bright future.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes



MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

