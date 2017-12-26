Winter Paradise: Hawksbill Turtles and ‘Floating Journeys’ in The Seychelles

Long regarded as a Euro jet set tropical paradise, the Seychelles really do epitomize the height of island luxury for the “have you been there?” snowbirds from the EU’s northern reaches – those who don’t quite see the appeal of wintering in snowy Chamonix or Cortina D’Ampezzo. Its untouched and rather surreal beauty – not to mention temperate climes – is spread amongst 115 granitic and coral islands in the archipelago, located 932 miles from the East African coast, where dramatic rock formations surround lush forests with white sand beaches and warm cerulean waters.

Desiring a stress-down in preparation to face the holiday mayhem, we recently indulged in the secluded luxury of Six Senses Zil Pasyon, located on the private island of Félicité (having zipped over from a visit to Doha); it’s the fifth largest in the archipelago, which is only 20 minutes by – yes – helicopter from Mahe. Need to feel special? It’s comprised of just 28 one-bedroom villas and a pair of two-bedroom villas that pay homage to traditional local architecture, and are strategically perched on the hillside to overlook the Indian Ocean; the vegetation acts in a way as “privacy assurance.” Most significantly, the resort’s facilities have been carefully balanced with the sensitive preservation of the natural surroundings.

We must admit we felt like some combination of royalty and pop star, with floor-to-ceiling bow windows that opened fully from the bedroom onto an expansive loggia and a private heated infinity pool – which offered a personal climate-controlled environment when closed. And oh those bathrooms; we almost couldn’t leave our soaking tubs with its ethereal panoramic views.

Type-A sorts flock here for the venerable Six Senses Spa, which features five double treatment rooms spread amongst the rocks and boulders, and each with different themes. There’s a yoga and meditation pavilion, sauna and steam, saltwater pool and a gymnasium with – you guessed it – more jaw-dropping ocean views. But despite the Tension Soother massages and Afrique Mystique facials, what you really want to do is book one of the two-hour “Journey” experiences for the proper immersive effect. Pegged to specific chakras, The Floating Journey, for instance, is accompanied by Tibetan “Sound Bowls” and negative-energy-clearing Smudge Ceremony, while The Couple’s Journey employs aphrodisiac oils and guided meditation.

We were particularly drawn to the main swimming pool which is set at the water’s edge, with the ocean’s waves breaking over the rock wall. But there are also three beautiful white sand beaches on the property that are also home to the rare hawksbill turtles, who come to lay and hatch their eggs. And a 10-minute kayak ride took us to the uninhabited Coco Island, to swim/snorkel in warm turquoise waters with stingrays, exotic fish, and other once-in-a-lifetime sea life. After an alfresco picnic surrounded by dramatic black granite stones, we ended the day with a sublime sunset over the Indian Ocean at Sunset Point, as the indigenous bats and terns (spiky-headed seabirds) flew above.

In such a setting, we could have easily forgotten to eat. Bit the Island Café in fact offered delectable Seychellois homestyle dishes, with European, African and Creole influences; and the meat-free Ocean Kitchen served up locally-caught, sustainable seafood delicacies in a stunning setting at the ocean’s edge. We most loved sipping the local Lakanbiz rum late into the evenings – when you can also enjoy a movie under the stars on their special Cinema Paradiso evenings.

There’s a reason The Seychelles are a fave of George and Amal, William and Kate, and the like. This was “cross-it-off-the-list” island extraordinariness; and frankly, we were just thrilled to not have to be hauling around our skis.

Getting There

The best way to reach Félicité Island and Six Senses is via the always exceptional Qatar Airways through Doha – they offer daily nonstop flights to Mahe. From there Zil Air operates direct private helicopter flights lasting 20 minutes, and offering gorgeous aerial views over the Seychelles archipelago.

