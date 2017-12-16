Winter food/festival preview: Tasty bites in Hampton Roads

There are plenty of tasty reasons to leave the house this winter. Here are a few warming highlights:

E.A.T. Foundation pop-up restaurant, 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Virginia Beer Company (401 Second St., Williamsburg). The nonprofit E.A.T. Foundation, which facilitates shared meals and promotes awareness for food deserts, will host a five- to seven-course meal, themed to fermentation, at the brewery. Tickets are $85 and include a cocktail, meal and paired beverages, and gratuity. More info: eatogether.org/ferment-january-16-2018.

Coastal Virginia WineFest, 1-7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Virginia Beach Convention Center. Wine in the Park/Vintner’s Cellar Winery of Yorktown is one of the more than 15 featured wineries, including several others from the state like Lake Anna, Prince Michel and Horton. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door. More info: coastalvirginiawinefest.com.

Newport News restaurant week, Jan. 20-Feb. 3. Participating locations include Circa 1918, Fin Seafood, Indulge Bakery and Bistro, Second Street American Bistro and The Melting Pot. Most offer lunch options for $10-$15 and dinner options for $20-$40. Restaurant week is a great way to try restaurants that might be out of your price range otherwise. More info: newportnewsrestaurantweek.com.

Bacchus Wine & Food Festival, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 2 at Virginia Living Museum (524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News). An annual fundraiser that features exclusive food samples, wines, craft beer and music from local artists. Tickets are $60. Tickets for a VIP reception that begins at 6 p.m. are $125. More info: thevlm.org or 757-595-1900.

Warm Up Williamsburg Soup Tasting, 5:15-8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Williamsburg Community Chapel (3899 John Tyler Highway). Chefs from restaurants including Aromas, Fat Canary, Cochon on 2nd and Waypoint create soups for the annual fundraiser to support Greater Williamsburg’s emergency shelter program. The evening also will feature music by Elderberry Jam and a bake shop. Tickets are $25, with discounts available for students. More info: cofm.info/warm-up-williamsburg or 757-903-7031.

Samoa Soiree, 5-9 p.m. March 17 at Sheraton Norfolk Waterside (777 Waterside Drive, Norfolk). Area chefs create dishes for sampling using Girl Scout cookies as a key ingredient. Tickets go on sale Jan. 3 at gsccc.org. Tickets are $65 for food and drinks, with other options available.

