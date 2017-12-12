Winning recipes: Morning Call 2017 Holiday Cookie Contest

The six winning recipes from The Morning Call's Holiday Cookie Contest:

MAGICAL SUGAR PLUM SHORTBREADS

Orange pecan shortbread cookies

2 1/2 cups organic all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 cup finely chopped toasted pecans

6 Tbsps. granulated sugar

1 1/2 Tbsps. freshly grated orange zest

2 sticks salted butter, cut into small bits

1/2 cup homemade or prepared plum jam, or other favorite red jam

1/3 cup sparkling white sugar for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place oven rack in lower third of oven. Line baking sheets with parchment, or lightly grease.

Toast the pecans on a baking sheet for about 10 minutes (but keep an eye on them). In medium bowl, combine flour, spices, nuts, sugar and orange zest.

Using a pastry blender, or mixer with paddle attachment on low speed, blend in butter pieces until mixture resembles fine crumbs and starts to cling together.

Knead dough by hand until the dough is smooth. Form into a ball and then flatten into a disc on a lightly floured surface. Roll dough until 1/2-inch thick. Using a 1 1/2- to 3-inch cookie cutter, cut into desired shapes. Place onto baking sheet 2 inches apart.

Bake for 17-21 minutes, (20-22 minutes for large cookies) until bottoms start to brown and centers are set.

Allow cookies to cool on wire rack to cool. After cookies are cooled. use a paint brush to apply the jam. Final step is to sprinkle with sparkling white sugar.

- Denise Russo-Caiazzo, Easton

GLUTEN FREE (AND VEGAN) CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

1/2 cup coconut oil, solid (be sure it is not melted at all)

1 1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

2 tsps. vanilla extract

1/4 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 1/4 cups gluten-free baking flour such as Pillsbury gluten-free flour or Bob's Red Mill One-to-One Gluten-Free Baking Flour (be sure not to pack the flour)

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

2 cups vegan chocolate chips, divided (available at Target, Walmart or Amazon)

1 tsp. sea salt, optional

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

In a large bowl whisk together the coconut oil, brown sugar and vanilla, beating until well combined. Add in the coconut milk and applesauce and whisk until well combined; set aside. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking soda and salt; whisk well to combine.

Add the dry ingredients into the wet mixture and, using a wooden spoon or very sturdy spatula, stir until ingredients are combined. Add 1 3/4 cups of the chocolate chips. The dough will be very thick.

Scoop three tablespoon-sized mounds of dough onto the prepared cookie sheet, leaving a few inches between each cookie for spreading.

Bake for 9 minutes, or until the edges are golden and the centers have set. Press remaining chocolate chips on top of warm cookies, and sprinkle with sea salt, if using.

Cool cookies on the baking sheet for 15 minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack.

Note: Recipe adapted from www.bakerbynature.com.

- Carol Wessel of Bethlehem

MOLASSES CUTOUTS

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 cup sugar

4 Tbsps. molasses

1 egg

2 tsps. cinnamon

2 tsps. ginger

2 tsps. cloves

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cream of tartar

About 3 cups flour

Cream the butter, sugar, molasses and egg. Mix in the rest of the ingredients. Put in the refrigerator for two hours. Roll out to about 1/4 inch thick (or thinner if you like). Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

- Debra Breitfeller, Walnutport

ITALIAN RICOTTA COOKIE

•Cookies:

2 cups sugar

2 sticks butter, softened

15 oz. container fat-free or reduced-fat ricotta cheese

4 cups flour

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

2 tsps. vanilla

3 eggs

•Icing:

3 cups confectioners' sugar

1 Tbsp. vanilla

3 Tbsps. water

Colored sugar, optional (have about a tablespoon on hand)

Cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream sugar and butter. Add eggs and vanilla, beat until creamy. Add flour, baking soda and salt, alternating with the ricotta cheese. Beat well. Drop by tablespoons onto greased cookie sheet. Bake 12-15 mins. until lightly browned on the bottom.

Icing: Mix confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Add a tablespoon of water at a time until you get a spreading consistency. Ice the cookies. You can sprinkle colored sugar over the icing. (Note: The icing hardens quickly so you have to sprinkle the sugar as soon as possible.)

- Donna Seiler, Bethlehem

DIANE'S CUT-OUT COOKIES

•Cookies:

1 cup softened butter

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

2 tsps. almond extract

2 tsps. baking powder

2 3/4 cups flour

•Icing:

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 tsps. almond extract

1 tsp. meringue powder

3 Tbsps. water

Cookies: In a mixing bowl cream butter and sugar until mixed. Beat in egg and almond extract and mix well. Add baking powder and slowly add flour. Mix well; the dough will get stiff (you may have to finish mixing by hand). You can either roll the dough out now or refrigerate it and roll it out later. When you do roll it out, you want it to be about 1/4 inch thick. Bake cookies on an ungreased cookie pan at 325 degrees for 6-10 minutes or until the edges start to turn brown.

Icing: Mix the powdered sugar, water, almond extract and meringue powder. The meringue powder helps the icing harden.

- Diane Kiefer, Hellertown

FIORENTININS

1 Tbsp. butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup honey

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. almond extract

Pinch ground cloves

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/3 cup candied fruit-cake mix, finely chopped

1 2/3 cups sliced almonds (6 ozs.)

1/3 cup flour

15 candied cherries

3 ozs. dark chocolate

In a small saucepan combine butter, sugar, honey and heavy cream and slowly bring to a boil for 1 minute with constant stirring. Remove from heat, add vanilla and almond extract, cloves and cinnamon and mix. Add flour, candied fruit and almonds, heat again with stirring until all ingredients are well combined.

With a teaspoon place walnut-sized cookies on parchment paper, decorate with one-half candied cherry and bake 10 minutes at 300 degrees. Allow to cool.

Melt chocolate slowly over a double boiler. Coat the underside of each cookie with melted chocolate and let dry.

- Jutta Marzillier, Emmaus