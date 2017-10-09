Winner, Winner! Wendy’s Introduces New Chicken Tenders

$5 Meal Deal Available for Limited Time

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Wendy’s® knows consumers deserve better, which is exactly why we’re taking the lead in adding higher quality and better-tasting chicken tenders to our menu. Wendy’s Chicken Tenders & Side of S’Awesome™ sauce serve up juicy, flavorful tenders for fans who crave chicken tenders that taste like chicken, not just battered breading. To top it off, Wendy’s is offering a $5 Meal that will satisfy consumers’ appetites for both quality and value.

“We decided to raise the bar because customers deserve better-tasting and quality chicken,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Chief Concept and Marketing Officer. “After two years of perfecting our new Chicken Tenders and Side of S’Awesome sauce, we knew we had a winner. The only thing left to do was provide these tenders at a price point that customers would love.”

Made with 100% all-white meat chicken breasts and no artificial flavors, Wendy’s Chicken Tenders are lightly breaded and seasoned with simple ingredients that you find in your own pantry. For a tender this great, Wendy’s wasn’t going to offer any old dipping sauce, which is why we trademarked our own Side of S’Awesome sauce, combining tangy, sweet and smoky into one savory flavor. While the taste of our chicken tenders stands on its own, Side of S’Awesome sauce mixes crowd-favorite condiments and will leave fans tempted to take dip after dip.

The Wendy’s Chicken Tender Meal includes three chicken tenders, small fries and a small drink for only $5*. Chicken tenders can also be purchased separately — three tenders, four tenders or in a Wendy’s Kids Meal®.

*Available for a limited time at participating locations.

About The Wendy’s Company

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is the world’s third largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain. The Wendy’s system includes more than 6,500 restaurants in 30 countries and U.S. territories. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.

