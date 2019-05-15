Wingstop Launches New, Limited-Time Flavors: Ancho Honey Glaze & Harissa Lemon Pepper

Flavor Fans Can Now Savor Two New, Exclusive Offerings Only at Wingstop

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Wingstop has flavor fans seeing double. Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) announced the launch of two all-new, delectable wing flavors – Ancho Honey Glaze and Harissa Lemon Pepper – here for a limited time only, available now through September 1.

The award-winning flavor experts at Wingstop crafted Ancho Honey Glaze and Harissa Lemon Pepper using the most exciting ingredients from around the world. Whether it’s spicing up iconic Lemon Pepper with a kick of North African Harissa chili flavor or infusing sweet honey with Ancho pepper and a hit of aged cayenne that’ll curl the toes of even the most daring flavor cravers, these limited-time offers pack a punch.

“We’re on a mission at Wingstop to serve the world flavor, which means seeking out the most unique and exciting ingredients in every corner of the globe,” said Chef Larry Bellah, Director of Flavor Innovation at Wingstop. “Ancho Honey Glaze and Harissa Lemon Pepper were inspired by the countless ways that sweet and spicy come together in international cuisine, and we are beyond proud to now share our latest craft with our fans.”

About the New, Exclusive Flavors:

Ancho Honey Glaze: Infused with smoky dried Ancho peppers from southern Mexico and the heat of aged cayenne, this hot honey glaze introduces a mouth-tingling fire that fans will be sweet on.

Harissa Lemon Pepper: This new flavor answers the call from loyal fans to introduce a spicier sister to Wingstop’s most popular flavor, Lemon Pepper. It’s a fusion inspired by traditional North African spices, marrying exotic Harissa pepper paste and roasted bell peppers with the zesty brightness of lemon.

The two new offerings join Wingstop’s lineup of 11 original flavors, so favorites like classic Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero and Spicy Korean Q® can still be enjoyed and are always cooked to order and hand-sauced to perfection. Pair them with sides made fresh daily, like hand-cut seasoned fries and made-from-scratch ranch.

“The launch of Ancho Honey Glaze and Harissa Lemon Pepper kick off a summer of flavor for Wingstop as we celebrate 25 years of uncompromising commitment to hand-crafted wings and unique flavor experiences,” said Christina Clarke, Vice President of Marketing. “From the new limited-time offers launching now, to a month-long 25th anniversary celebration all through July – culminating with National Chicken Wing Day July 29 – we’re excited to make this summer all about flavor.”

Fans can get their flavor fix in-restaurant, online, or by using the Wingstop app. And for those looking to feed the crave from the comfort of their couch, Wingstop delivery is available in select markets.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of May 7, 2019, Wingstop operated and franchised more than 1,250 restaurants around the world. The Wing Experts’ menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Spicy Korean Q®, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero. Wingstop’s wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed, and served with our fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made Ranch and Bleu Cheese dips. The Company has grown its domestic same store sales for 15 consecutive years, has been ranked on the “Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains” by Nation’s Restaurant News (2018), named one of the “Top 500 Restaurant Chains” by Restaurant Business (2018), and was recognized as a top 50 limited-service restaurant brand in the U.S. in QSR Magazine’s “QSR 50” report. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop. Follow us on facebook.com/Wingstop and Twitter @Wingstop.

