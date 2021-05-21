Wings of New York Opens First Store Front Location in Yankee Stadium

The Flavor of New York, Nathan’s Famous Delivers Wings to Yankee Fans

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Wings of New York , the virtual restaurant concept created by Nathan’s Famous, opens its first physical restaurant, located inside the famed Yankee Stadium . The Wings of New York location will offer a limited version of the menu, including Harlem style Chicken and Waffles, as well as Nathan’s Famous extra long hot dog.

“We are very excited to bring Wings of New York to Yankees fans, giving them more options at the ballpark including wings, hand-dipped chicken tenders and Harlem-style malted waffles,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “We’ve been pleased with the launch of Wings of New York in the tri-state area and we believe this will be exactly what New Yorkers and tourists alike are looking for while they enjoy a game at this incredible stadium.”

The Wings of New York location will offer customers a variety of menu options including wings and tenders a la carte, wings and French fry combos and Harlem-style chicken and waffles. The brand will offer over four different wing sauces including Classic Buffalo, Barbecue, Sweet Chili and Garlic. The fries can be served alongside wings or loaded with cheese, while the waffles, which can also be served a la carte, will be topped with real maple syrup and butter.

To view images of Wings of New York menu items, visit here .

To learn more about Wings of New York, visit www.wingsofnewyork.com .

About Wings of New York

Wings of New York is a virtual restaurant concept under the restaurant Nathan’s Famous. Wings of New York offers customers wings and tenders a la carte, wing and French fry combos and Harlem-style chicken and waffles. The menu features 14 different wing sauces ranging from Creamy Mild Buffalo to Ghost Pepper Reaper, with a signature Buffalo sauce created by culinart consultant Mark Miller. The menu is available through delivery only on UberEats, Postmates, GrubHub and DoorDash.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at nathansfamous.com .

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employee” or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

