The WingHouse Bar and Grill Comes To Davie, Florida

The 25th WingHouse restaurant location opens in Davie, Florida on Wednesday November 1st, 2017.

Davie, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Davie will become a little more attractive and a lot more fun when The WingHouse Bar & Grill of Davie hosts its grand opening celebration on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017.

The Davie location features an all new WingHouse design concept. “We’re very excited to bring our new 2.0 concept of the WingHouse to this area of South Florida,” said Dennis Prescott, WingHouse CEO. “The Grand Opening event is a great chance for the community to see how excited we are about being a part of, and giving back to our local area.”

The entire neighborhood is invited to the Grand Opening of The WingHouse of Davie. The doors will open at 11am. Guests who are amongst the first 100 to arrive for lunch will win free boneless wings every month for a year. The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders will be meeting and greeting excited fans from 3pm-5pm followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 5pm. To make things even more exciting, at 5pm, the first 100 guests to eat dinner with WingHouse will also win free boneless wings every month for a year. There will be giveaways and festivities all day long.

The WingHouse of Davie is located at 4599 University Drive, Davie, Fl 33328

The WingHouse is also proud to invite members of the media to the complimentary VIP friends and family weekend on Friday, October 27th and Saturday October 28th. Please RSVP to secure your date and time by contacting WingHouse corporate: marketing@winghouse.com.

All alcohol proceeds from the opening VIP weekend will be donated to the Jessica June Children’s Cancer Foundation. The mission of the Jessica June Children’s Cancer Foundation is to provide emergency financial assistance for children fighting cancer to ensure access to basic human necessities. For more info please visit http://jjccf.org.

About the WingHouse

The first WingHouse was opened over 20 years ago in Largo, Florida by former Dallas Cowboy and Denver Broncos NFL guard Crawford Ker. The WingHouse of today still holds the same brilliant ideas that we had in the beginning. We believe that your experience with us should always include friendly, attractive and smiling service, oversized portions of delicious food at a great price, and be the ideal place to enjoy being a sports fan. We strive every day to deliver the WingHouse “Brilliant on the Basics” mission to every customer who is greeted at our door.

Uncompromising Experience

We believe that it shouldn’t cost all the money in your wallet to enjoy a memorable restaurant experience filled with sports, fun, friends, and a meal that leaves you feeling satisfied.

Every trip to a WingHouse starts with the foundation of our restaurant – The WingHouse girls. You can find the WingHouse girls greeting customers, serving tables or handing a customer a icy cold draft beer behind our full liquor bar. No matter where you find our staff, they are always smiling, friendly, attractive, attentive, outgoing, and knowledgeable – our ultimate brand cheerleaders.

Hungry for more? Like our name says, we were founded on our made-to-order, juicy and flavorful customer voted best wings and 22 sauces, And although we haven’t changed our original recipe for success since we started, we have expanded our menu to include delicious shareable appetizers, fresh and flavorful salads, flaky seafood dishes, and craveable seasonal offerings. WingHouse dishes are always served in hearty portions for an affordable price- because we believe in delivering real everyday value to all our customers.

We also believe that any outing to WingHouse is never complete without your favorite local and national sports. With a huge array of Hi-Definition flat screen TV’s at every WingHouse location and all your favorite big-time sports packages, plus WWE, Boxing, and UFC Pay-Per-View Events, WingHouse is the best place to cheer your team on to victory.

Where We’re Headed

With over 25 locations throughout Florida, WingHouse is looking to share our “Brilliant on the Basics” mission with more communities throughout the United States in the coming months and years. For more information, please visit www.WingHouse.com.