Wingers Promotes Brandon Howard From COO to President

Fast-growing casual dining brand advances industry veteran to oversee its long-term vision and expansion efforts

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse announced today that the company has promoted Brandon Howard from chief operating officer to president.

In February 2018, Howard joined the Wingers team as director of franchise operations and was promoted the same year to chief operating officer. During his time at Wingers, Howard has implemented the Helix Management model at all ranks of the organization and cultivated an elite leadership team that has helped him take the brand to the next level. In addition, Howard has developed structured layers within operations to provide defined growth opportunities for hourly and salary employees. He also helped streamline the Wingers menu while enhancing its quality, image and execution, and advanced the brand’s overall digital capabilities.

“Brandon came to Wingers with an extensive track record of success, and since he’s been with us, he’s continued to prove that he has what it takes to progress a best-in-class brand,” said Founder and CEO Eric Slaymaker. “To say he’s deserving of this promotion would be an understatement. His talent and dedication have made an incredible impact on our company, and as president, we feel confident that he will continue to take Wingers to new heights.”

As president, Howard is responsible for the long-term vision and growth of the brand. Starting with building relationships with multi-concept franchise owners in the Midwest, as well as North and Central Texas, Howard’s primary goal is to add another 20 Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse locations over the next five to six years.

“I’m very honored and excited to take on this new role and to lead the brand in its expansion efforts,” Howard said. “Over the past three and half years at Wingers, I’ve worked diligently with our executive team to strategically elevate this brand. With incredible leaders by my side, I look forward to fueling aggressive franchise growth and making Wingers a well-established brand throughout new regions.”

Combining award-winning handmade wings, sticky fingers, burgers, salads, craft beers and great service, Wingers new Restaurant & Alehouse has perfected the art of giving guests the comfort of a family restaurant with the liveliness of a local bar. Renowned for being a fun and energetic gathering place for friends and family, Wingers is an outstanding local spot to socialize, watch a sports game, eat some amazing American food and drink a cold beer. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit wingerbros.com .

