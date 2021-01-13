Wingers Prepares to Make its Highly Anticipated Return to Bountiful

Fast-growing craft casual brand set to reopen in hometown featuring new prototype in March

Bountiful, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wingers is set to begin serving its signature “Crazy Good Wings and Fingers” in its hometown of Bountiful once again!

The original Wingers Diner opened in Bountiful in 1993 and quickly became a staple spot for locals. After closing in 2013, the craft casual brand is now returning to the city with its new Restaurant & Alehouse prototype.

When the new 4,000-square-foot restaurant opens at 255 N. 500 W. in March, longtime Wingers fans will immediately recognize the difference. It’ll feature an enhanced experience with a dedicated takeout area and a full bar that focuses on offering a variety of craft beers on draft and in-bottle. The latest Wingers menu includes the brand’s fresh, highly addictive wings and sticky fingers, along with heavenly sauces and a variety of starters, mouthwatering burgers, gourmet salads, tacos, entrées, and Wingers’ acclaimed Asphalt Pie, which first made its debut in the original Wingers Diner location.

“We’re extremely excited to reopen in our hometown of Bountiful,” said Wingers Founder and President Eric Slaymaker. “The original Bountiful Wingers was a very successful location for 20 years, and as an iconic business in town, we created lasting relationships with local guests. We have been deluged by folks asking when we will reopen in the Bountiful area, so we can’t wait to open in March. We’ve secured a great location in the West Bountiful Commons shopping center, and our next step is to find the perfect team to join us in serving our signature menu to everyone in the area.”

In preparation for its March debut, Wingers plans to hire up to 35 new team members in the months ahead. When the restaurant opens, it will be the 14th in Utah and 23rd systemwide.

Combining award-winning handmade wings, sticky fingers, burgers, salads, craft beers and great service, Wingers new Restaurant & Alehouse has perfected the art of giving guests the comfort of a classic diner with the liveliness of a local bar. Renowned for being a fun and energetic gathering place for friends and family, Wingers is an outstanding local spot to socialize, watch a sports game, eat some amazing American food and drink a cold beer. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit wingerbros.com .

About Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse

Founded in 1993, Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse is a fast-growing craft casual brand focused on delivering chef-driven, handcrafted food, including its award-winning wings and signature “sticky” fingers, burgers, salads, tacos, craft beers and drinks, all served in a lively atmosphere. Recently named No. 22 on MSN.com’s “America’s Best Buffalo Wings” list, Wingers is well-known for its World Famous Original Amazing Sauce. The brand has 23 company and franchise locations in the Intermountain West with more in the pipeline to open in the Midwest. For more information, visit wingerbros.com or follow Wingers on Facebook or Instagram . To learn about Wingers’ franchising, visit wingersfranchising.com .

