Wingers Introduces New Limited-Time Mouthwatering Salads

Lime Salmon Caramelo, Buffalo Blue Salad and Grilled Chicken Ava-Keto Power Bowl now available at fast-growing casual dining brand

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Committed to offering delicious options for everyone, Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse just added even more Crazy Good Salads to its menu!

Now through May 3, the casual dining brand is enhancing its menu to include three all-new salad creations that can be customized to meet guests’ dietary needs or preferences. Wingers fans can enjoy these craveable, made-fresh-to-order items:

Lime Salmon Caramelo – Lime-caramelized Atlantic Salmon over fresh spring mix, fried jalapeño coins, home-made pico de gallo, corn tortilla strips and cabbage cilantro mix, topped with green onions and served with lime chipotle dressing on the side.

Buffalo Blue Salad – Famous chopped Sticky Fingers drizzled with classic buffalo sauce over lettuce, carrots, grape tomatoes, chunks of blue cheese, chopped bacon and crispy onion straws, topped with green onions and served with Creamy Amazing Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Ava-Keto Power Bowl – Grilled, diced chicken and sliced avocado served with garlic-chili broccoli, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg, queso fresco, cilantro cabbage and crispy Romaine lettuce, served with home-made ranch dressing on the side.

“Wingers will always be known for having the best wings and sticky fingers, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be a restaurant that provides a variety of options for everyone dining with us,” said Wingers Director of Culinary Development Patrick Diessner. “By highlighting some of our delicious salads, we hope to show our guests some of the other amazing items we offer. Most of our salads can easily be made gluten-free, and we have a keto-friendly menu to cater to different lifestyles and preferences. With a lineup of seven uniquely different salads to choose from, we really have an option for everyone.”

Combining award-winning handmade wings, sticky fingers, burgers, salads, craft beers and great service, Wingers new Restaurant & Alehouse has perfected the art of giving guests the comfort of a family restaurant with the liveliness of a local bar. Renowned for being a fun and energetic gathering place for friends and family, Wingers is an outstanding local spot to socialize, watch a sports game, eat some amazing American food and drink a cold beer. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit wingerbros.com .

