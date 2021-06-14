Wingers Expands Menu with Launch of New Crazy Delicious Items

Pork Riblet Dinner, Fish & Chips and Pretzel & Queso now available at fast-growing casual dining brand

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse fans can now explore even more delicious possibilities with the debut of three new menu items!

Best known for its handmade wings and sticky fingers, the casual dining brand is updating its menu to feature more of the mouthwatering chef-driven food that sets Wingers apart from its competitors. Available now, guests can indulge in these fresh, crazy good creations:

Pork Riblet Dinner – Wingers' unique battered and fried riblets tossed in the signature sauce of your choice, served with seasoned fries and miso-ginger coleslaw.

Fish & Chips – Fresh pollock filets hand-battered in Wingers' unfiltered Hazy Wheat Hefeweizen creating a light and crispy crust, accompanied by tartar sauce, miso-ginger coleslaw and seasoned fries.

Pretzel & Queso – Four soft pretzels glazed with garlic aioli, accompanied by house made tortilla chips and served with warm Alehouse Queso and fresh cilantro.

“Everybody knows that Wingers has the best wings and sticky fingers around,” said Wingers Director of Culinary Development Patrick Diessner. “But we know that our brand is more than that. Wingers offers a wide variety of craveable, hand-crafted creations that add to our success. With our newest menu items, we’re diversifying our menu and proving that Wingers is more than just a wing brand. We’re a full-service restaurant that provides an elevated experience with an extensive lineup of amazing, made-fresh-to-order items.”

Combining award-winning handmade wings, sticky fingers, burgers, salads, craft beers and great service, Wingers new Restaurant & Alehouse has perfected the art of giving guests the comfort of a family restaurant with the liveliness of a local bar. Renowned for being a fun and energetic gathering place for friends and family, Wingers is an outstanding local spot to socialize, watch a sports game, eat some amazing American food and drink a cold beer. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit wingerbros.com .

About Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse

Founded in 1993, Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse is a fast-growing casual brand focused on delivering chef-driven, handcrafted food, including its award-winning wings and signature “sticky” fingers, burgers, salads, tacos, craft beers and drinks, all served in a lively atmosphere. Recently named No. 22 on MSN.com’s “America’s Best Buffalo Wings” list, Wingers is well-known for its World Famous Original Amazing Sauce. The brand has 23 company and franchise locations in the Intermountain West with more in the pipeline to open in the Midwest. For more information, visit wingerbros.com or follow Wingers on Facebook or Instagram . To learn about Wingers’ franchising, visit wingersfranchising.com .

