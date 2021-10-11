Wingers Announces Recipient of First-Annual Hospitality Scholarship

Fast-growing casual brand selects inaugural student-employee to receive tuition aide

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse announced today the recipient of its first-annual Wingers Hospitality Scholarship – Elizabeth Hunt!

Hunt, a freshman at Weber State University, is the inaugural recipient of the $2,500 scholarship, awarded to an exemplary hourly Wingers employee currently enrolled in school. Hunt began working for the Kaysville Wingers in July 2019 and quickly became one of the most versatile, hardworking team members at the location. Hunt currently works at the Bountiful Wingers location and is the inspiration behind the Wingers Hospitality Scholarship.

“Elizabeth is a total team player and someone that comes into work every day with the best attitude,” said Wingers Chief Operating Officer Brandon Howard. “When we heard that Elizabeth was interested in college but needed to save money for tuition, we wanted to create a scholarship for deserving employees like her to help further their development and education. Elizabeth is the perfect inaugural recipient, and we are so excited for her to be able to pursue her interests in school.”

Hunt is currently enrolled in medical courses with the intention of becoming a nurse or veterinarian. She will receive the scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year and will be able to apply in January to receive it for the 2022-2023 school year as well.

Along with Hunt, any other Wingers hourly employees currently enrolled in school can apply for the scholarship going forward. Applications will be open from January to February, with the decision announced in March of each year.

Combining award-winning handmade wings, sticky fingers, burgers, salads, craft beers and great service, Wingers new Restaurant & Alehouse has perfected the art of giving guests the comfort of a family restaurant with the liveliness of a local bar. Renowned for being a fun and energetic gathering place for friends and family, Wingers is an outstanding local spot to socialize, watch a sports game, eat some amazing American food and drink a cold beer. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit wingerbros.com .

About Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse

Founded in 1993, Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse is a fast-growing casual brand focused on delivering chef-driven, handcrafted food, including its award-winning wings and signature “sticky” fingers, burgers, salads, tacos, craft beers and drinks, all served in a lively atmosphere. Recently named No. 22 on MSN.com’s “America’s Best Buffalo Wings” list, Wingers is well-known for its World Famous Original Amazing Sauce. The brand has 23 company and franchise locations in the Intermountain West with more in the pipeline to open in the Midwest. For more information, visit wingerbros.com or follow Wingers on Facebook or Instagram . To learn about Wingers’ franchising, visit wingersfranchising.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Wingers

The post Wingers Announces Recipient of First-Annual Hospitality Scholarship first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.