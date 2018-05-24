Wing Zone Named One of the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers

Atlanta-based Franchise Recognized as Top Brand in Annual Ranking of Fast Casual Concepts

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Wing Zone has been named one of the top fast casual concepts in America by Fast Casual. The ranking, part of the publication’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, was unveiled during an event in Chicago on May 20. For 14 years, Fast Casual has recognized the industry’s most innovative brands with their annual ranking. This year, Wing Zone landed at 54 out of 75 companies represented on the list.

“This ranking validates the hard work and dedication of our franchisees and team members serving guests at Wing Zone locations across the country,” said Matt Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Wing Zone, who accepted the award at the gala event. “We remain focused on constantly innovating and improving the Wing Zone experience. While we’re excited about this ranking, we are even more excited about the big things in store for our company heading into the year ahead.”

Qualifications to be recognized on the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list include growth and sales accomplishments as well as innovation in the use of technology to enhance the customer experience and a willingness to take risks in the name of brand elevation. Brands had the opportunity to submit for consideration and provided information about their business practices and successes and a panel of judges weighed each nomination carefully before deciding on the final 100, composed of 75 brands and 25 executives.

“While each winner offered customers a little something extra to differentiate it from its competitors, the top performers also shared important similarities — a heavy emphasis on employee training, high-quality ingredients, technology upgrades, brand culture and a passion for giving back to their communities. The list also recognizes brands and leaders for their contributions to the growth of the fast casual segment. When it comes to creativity, progressiveness and hard work, these 100 are leading the restaurant industry as a whole,” said Cherryh Cansler, editorial director of Networld Media Group, the parent company of Fast Casual.

Today, there are more than 80 Wing Zone locations across the globe. In 2017, Wing Zone underwent its first global brand refresh to further the mission of creating a fun, relatable dining atmosphere offering guests the best chicken wings in the universe. The refresh focused on Bigger Tenders, Better Boneless, Jumbo Wings, a modernized menu, stronger alignment between domestic and international locations, and an updated guest promise.

To find the closest Wing Zone, visit https://www.wingzone.com/locations/. More information can be found by visiting Wing Zone on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Wing Zone was founded in 1991 at the University of Florida by Matt Friedman and Adam Scott, who dubbed themselves Flavorholics because of their love of great wings and amazing flavors. The Wing Zone franchise was born in their fraternity house kitchen, and the concept quickly flourished through delivery to their fellow college students. After opening several more Wing Zone locations in college markets across the country, Scott and Friedman began offering franchises in 2000. Wing Zone now has nearly 100 locations open across the U.S. and a strong international presence, including Panama, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Malabo, Singapore and Guatemala. For more information about Wing Zone visit www.wingzone.com.

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

Brian@nolimitagency.com