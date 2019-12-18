Wing Zone Launches College Bowl Pick’em Contest

Pick the Winner of 41 College Football Bowl Games for the Chance To Win Awesome Wing Zone Prizes

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Wing Zone has announced their College Bowl Mania Contest, in which participants are asked to pick the winner of 41 College Football Bowl Games—including the College Football Playoff Championship—and take home bragging rights and a chance to win prizes that “wow.” Participants only need to make their picks once in order to compete against friends, family and other football fans for a chance to take home prizes such as a Sony PS4 Gaming System, Beats by Dre Wireless Headphones and fun Wing Zone swag.

“If there’s one thing that can make watching college football better, it’s a plate of wings,” said Matt Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Wing Zone. “Our Wing Zone locations thrive in our college town markets, so we’re extremely excited to get college communities involved with the Wing Zone College Bowl Mania Contest.”

Guests are able to register at https://www.wingzone.com/menu/promotions/college-bowl-contest/ to create their account profile. In order to play, guests must create an account by December 20, 2019 at 5 p.m. Once an account is created, click “enter” to join the contest and once it goes live, you will be directed to a “College Bowl Pick’em’” pick-sheet. Make your picks by selecting a team that you predict will win from each game—picks must be made using the “Points Spreads.” Rather than just selecting an outright winner, pickers are able to bet on the final margin of victory—with the favorite needing to win by a certain number of points and the underdog needing to stay within a certain range of points. Once you’re confident in the picks you’ve made, click on “submit” and your entry will be saved.

To view your entry in the College Bowl Pick’em Contest, click on “College Bowl Pick’em entries” from the contest menu. Generally, only one entry is allowed in the contest per user. If you want to make changes or submit more picks, you can do it from the entry page and click “submit.”

In addition, the brand will also be offering 50 Boneless Wings or 40 Original Wings for $37 from December 20 to January 4. Guests are encouraged to order online and save by visiting www.wingzone.com and using the WZ Deal Code: 2176.

About Wing Zone

Wing Zone was founded in 1993 at the University of Florida by Matt Friedman and Adam Scott, who dubbed themselves “Flavorholics” because of their love of great wings and amazing flavors. The Wing Zone franchise was born in their fraternity house kitchen, and the concept quickly flourished through delivery to their fellow college students. After opening several more Wing Zone locations in college markets across the country, Scott and Friedman began offering franchises in 2000. Wing Zone now has nearly 100 locations open across the U.S. and a strong international presence, including Panama, Guatemala, Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines. For more information about Wing Zone visit www.wingzone.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com