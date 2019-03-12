Wing Zone Launches Bracket Challenge for March Madness Basketball Tournament

Entry Period Runs March 17 Through 21, Prizes Include Apple TV, Bicycle and Wing Zone Cash

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) While the sports world prepares for the madness of March’s NCAA basketball tournaments, Wing Zone is giving Flavorholics added incentive to enjoy the games with their favorite style of wings. The Wing Zone Bracket Challenge returns this year with prizes including an Apple TV, a Pepsi bicycle and Wing Zone cash and swag. Guest will be able to submit their bracket picks starting Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Eastern through March 21 at 12 p.m. at https://www.tourneytopia.com/Hoops/WingZone.

Fans can also pre-register at https://www.tourneytopia.com/Hoops/WingZone/Pre-Register.aspx and will receive an email notification when the entry period begins.

“Wings are the ultimate food pairing for all sports, and are the perfect companion for the nail biters, Cinderella stories, buzzer beaters and all around madness of the NCAA basketball tournament,” said Matt Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Wing Zone. “We want to reward our loyal Flavorholics who will be ordering or picking up Wing Zone during the tournament by bringing back our popular Bracket Challenge so beyond a delicious meal to share with friends and family they may also get an Apple TV, bike, WZ swag or WZ cash to cover their next wing fix.”

This year, “The Flavor Four” winners will receive:

1st Place: Apple TV 4K & $100 Wing Zone Cash

Apple TV 4K & $100 Wing Zone Cash 2nd Place: Pepsi Bicycle & $50 Wing Zone Cash

Pepsi Bicycle & $50 Wing Zone Cash 3rd Place: $25 Wing Zone Cash & WZ Swag Prize Pack

$25 Wing Zone Cash & WZ Swag Prize Pack 4th -10th Place: WZ Speaker Bag

WZ Speaker Bag 11th-15th Place: WZ Pint Glasses

During March Madness, Wing Zone will be offering two deals for Flavorholics. The first includes 20 boneless wings with two flavors, Jumbo Wedge Fries or Kettle Chips and two Ranch or Bleu Cheese for $17.99. The second deal includes 10 hand-breaded tenders with two flavors and Jumbo Wedge Fries or Kettle Chips for $16.99.

Today, there are more than 80 Wing Zone locations across the globe and Friedman and the Wing Zone team are focused on menu innovation and introducing Flavorholics to unique new menu items. To kick off 2019, Wing Zone introduced Flavorholics to its new Zesty Breaded Wings in February along with two new flavors, Buffalo Ranch and Ragin’ Cajun. The company will also launch new chicken ribs and chargrilled wings later in the year. In 2018, the company expanded the menu to include new lines of vegetarian options including triple grilled cheese, a chipotle black bean burger, grilled wraps and unique desserts as part of a shift to a broader, better menu in line with evolving consumer tastes.

Wing Zone will open eight new domestic locations in 2019 in target markets in North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama while also expanding overseas by adding 10-11 new international locations in Panama and the Philippines.

To find the closest Wing Zone, visit https://www.wingzone.com/locations/. More information can be found by visiting Wing Zone on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Wing Zone was founded in 1993 at the University of Florida by Matt Friedman and Adam Scott, who dubbed themselves Flavorholics because of their love of great wings and amazing flavors. The Wing Zone franchise was born in their fraternity house kitchen, and the concept quickly flourished through delivery to their fellow college students. After opening several more Wing Zone locations in college markets across the country, Scott and Friedman began offering franchises in 2000. Wing Zone now has nearly 100 locations open across the U.S. and a strong international presence, including Panama, Guatemala, Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines. For more information about Wing Zone visit www.wingzone.com.

