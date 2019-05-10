Wing Zone Launches American Summer Classic Deal

Wing Brand Offers Deal Featuring 20 Wings, Fries or Chips and Choice of Three Desserts From May Through July

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) This summer, Wing Zone is asking patriotic Flavorholics all across the country to grab an American Summer Classic and go big or go home – literally, since the restaurant offers take-out and delivery. The American Summer Classic, which debuted May 1 will run until the end of July and includes 20 Boneless or Original Wings in two flavors with two Ranch or Blue Cheese; a Jumbo Order of Wedge Fries or Kettle Chips; and a choice of Funnel Cake Fries, Oreo Churros or Fried Twinkies for dessert, all for just $25.

“Summer is a great time for getting together with family and friends to enjoy a good time, and we wanted to provide a delicious way to keep the good times going without having to worry about the food. With our American Summer Classic, we have you covered,” said Matt Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Wing Zone. “No matter how American Flavorholics choose to enjoy their summers this year, we are here to help fuel the fun!”

Coming off the 25th year since the brand’s founding, the company continues to focus on bold flavors and menu innovation in 2019. In February, Wing Zone introduced Flavorholics to new Zesty Breaded Wings along with two new flavors, Buffalo Ranch and Ragin’ Cajun. The brand is also gearing up to launch new chicken ribs and chargrilled wings later this year. In 2018, Wing Zone debuted new vegetarian options including a triple grilled cheese, a chipotle black bean burger and grilled wraps as part of a shift to a broader, better menu aligned with evolving consumer tastes.

The American Summer Classic will be offered at all of Wing Zone’s domestic restaurants. The company is set to open eight new U.S. locations in 2019 in target markets including North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.

