Wing Zone Introduces New Zesty Breaded Wings

Takeout & Delivery Restaurant Launches New Wing Style, Two New Flavors The Day After Super Bowl

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Things are about to get a little zesty and crunchy. Wing Zone is introducing Flavorholics to its new Zesty Breaded Wings available starting Monday, February 4. Coming off the 25th year since the brand’s founding, the company continues to focus on bold flavors and menu innovation in 2019. In addition to the Zesty Breaded Wings, Wing Zone is also adding two new flavors, Buffalo Ranch and Ragin’ Cajun. The Zesty Breaded Wings will be featured on “Zesty Tuesday” as part of the company’s new Weekday Specials menu with deals specific to each day of the week. “Zesty Tuesday” includes five Zesty Breaded Wings with one flavor and the choice of Wedge Fries or Housemade Kettle Chips for $7.

“2019 is the year of the wing for us at Wing Zone and we’re kicking it off with this crunchy, delicious new Zesty Breaded Wing the day after the biggest sales day of the year,” said Matt Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Wing Zone. “This is just the beginning of the exciting menu and flavor innovation that we have in store for this year. It’s going to be one big, bold flavorful year ahead at Wing Zone!”

Today, there are more than 80 Wing Zone locations across the globe and Friedman and the Wing Zone team are focused on menu innovation and introducing Flavorholics to unique new menu items. In 2018, the company expanded the menu to include new lines of vegetarian options including triple grilled cheese, a chipotle black bean burger, grilled wraps and unique desserts as part of a shift to a broader, better menu in line with evolving consumer tastes.

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been a leader in the delivery and takeout restaurant industry and we continue to find ways to adapt and evolve our model and our menu to satisfy our customers,” said Friedman. “We made some tremendous strides in the last year of enhancing our menu options while also reducing food costs for our franchisees.”

Wing Zone will open eight new domestic locations in 2019 in target markets in North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama while also expanding overseas by adding 10-11 new international locations in Panama and the Philippines.

To find the closest Wing Zone, visit https://www.wingzone.com/locations/. More information can be found by visiting Wing Zone on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

