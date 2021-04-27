Wing Zone Enters Chicken Sandwich War with New Colossal Chicken Sandwich

Eight Ounce Behemoth Crushes Competitors Smaller Offerings; Gives Fans New Way to Enjoy 18 Sauce Flavors

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) The chicken-sandwich war is far from over – in fact, there is a new competitor in town. Wing Zone , the fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders, is introducing its biggest and best sandwich yet: the all-new Colossal Chicken Sandwich.

The half-pound, double-dipped, all-white meat chicken breast filet is 50 to 100 percent bigger than other chicken sandwiches on the market and can be flavored in any of Wings Zone’s 18 award-winning sauces – giving Flavorholics across America the ability to create their ideal chicken sandwich experience.

Featuring a premium, all-white meat chicken breast filet that’s tender and juicy on the inside and perfectly crispy on the outside, the Colossal Chicken Sandwich is so big it can’t be contained within the bun. The sandwich is made-to-order, hand-battered, sauced and tossed fresh for each customer and is guaranteed to delight chicken-sandwich connoisseurs everywhere.

“We can’t wait for our customers to wrap their hands around our Colossal Chicken Sandwich,” said Jane McPherson, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Wing Zone. “The sandwich has the perfect crunch from our double-dipped filet, which allows each sandwich to hold even more flavor. This creation gives customers a way to combine their love for delicious, premium chicken and intense flavor into one sandwich, all customized to their flavor preference from our extensive list of signature sauces.”

Whether you prefer sweet, spicy or savory, Wing Zone has you covered with 18 flavors to choose from, including fan favorites such as Ragin’ Cajun, Honey Q and Buffalo Ranch. For a limited time only, classic Hot Buffalo meets Chopped Garlic with the Hot Garlic flavor option. Wing Zone’s lineup of distinctive, crowd-pleasing flavors is the result of 20 years of research and development and remains a key ingredient to its fast-growing fan base.

The new Colossal Chicken Sandwich is available now at Wing Zone locations nationwide. To conquer the new sandwich, find a Wing Zone near you: https://www.wingzone.com/locations/ .

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone’s award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North America and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com . Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

