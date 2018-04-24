Wing It On! Rolls Out Long Awaited Food Truck Concept, Shares Plans for Expansion and Announces New Head of Marketing

Waterbury, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Starting this spring, the Connecticut food truck scene should look a little different for true wing fanatics. Wing It On Wheels!TM, the newest concept by WIO, will be motoring around Connecticut offering a prime selection of their award-winning flavors just in time for the 2018 food truck season. The new mobile unit is designed to offer a simple menu of the most popular sauces served on fresh, never-frozen classic and boneless wings. WIO fans can expect the same level of service, quality and consistency they’d get from any of their favorite Wing It On! locations.

Matt Ensero, CEO and Founder of Wing It On! is excited for the opportunity to overcome a fundamental problem most restaurants have. “Wing It On Wheels! is going to help us get outside of our existing geographic footprint to share our love of wings with new fans across the state. We have a number of CT fairs and festivals lined up and we’re beyond excited to already be featured at some of the premier Connecticut craft breweries like Counterweight in Hamden, New England Brewing Co in Woodbridge, and Stony Creek in Branford. If you are a fan of craft beer, you’d probably love an epic wing experience to go with it.”

Another promising sign for Connecticut wing lovers is the expansion of two additional Wing It On! locations currently being planned for Manchester and Wallingford, Connecticut. Details on the exact locations are coming soon. The two additional locations will make a total of eight convenient locations in Connecticut. When asked whether the brand will expand outside of Connecticut, Ensero says: “There certainly is a feeling of positive momentum for Wing It On! and we do have plans to open more stores outside Connecticut. As we carefully establish our growth plans we focus on partnering with the right franchisees and finding the right geographic locations to establish ourselves as a stronger regional brand.”

Justin Egan

To help cultivate the growth of the brand, Justin Egan will be joining Wing It On! as the company’s first Director of Marketing and Managing Partner. Egan, a co-creator of the Wing It On! concept alongside Ensero, brings a wealth of corporate branding, strategic planning & digital marketing experience to the team. He and Ensero will focus on enhancing the customer experience whether in store, online, or on a mobile device. Egan states: “Seeing something you helped create actually make an impact on the fans we serve is a special feeling. By keeping true to what we do great, and putting even more of our attention on the overall customer experience there is no reason why Wing It On! couldn’t become even more of a destination for wing fans.”

Visit www.wingiton.com/wheels for a full list of upcoming Wing It On Wheels! events including appearances at your favorite brewery.

To learn more about Wing It On!, visit us at wingiton.com or check out our Facebook page for news and updates.

Contact:

Matt Ensero, Founder and CEO

Wing It On! Franchising, LLC

mensero@wingiton.com