Wing It On! Boosts Digital Experience with Incentivio Partnership

Waterbury, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Wing It On!® has announced a partnership with online and mobile rewards partner Incentivio® to build and deliver a scalable mobile ordering and loyalty experience to their growing fan base. Now, guests can order through the Wing It On! mobile app or through the website at wingiton.com. These new ordering channels allow guests to order and pick up their favorite wings’n wiches from the nearest Wing It On! location.

CMO and Co-founder Justin Egan says: “We chose Incentivio because of their ability to seamlessly integrate with our existing POS partner while providing a customized experience that will help boost mobile orders for our existing units. That translates into a consistent experience for fans, profitability for existing units and scalability as we grow to new markets. It’s a very exciting time for us.”

The app is expected to officially launch Fall 2019 as the football season ramps up. It will be available for download in the App Store and Google Play. In addition to convenient online ordering, fans will earn loyalty points on all purchases, unlock rewards and level-up for bigger discounts and in-store bonuses. Points are earned on all online, mobile app or in-store purchases.

“We knew our mobile app needed to be insanely user friendly and have all the major elements our user-base is looking for. So, we made sure menu customization, secure payments, integration with Apple Pay, and easily applying mobile rewards at checkout were all a part of the Wing It On! digital experience.” Egan says.

Rajat Bhakhri, CEO of Incentivio is also excited about the partnership. He states, “Incentivio is incredibly pleased to partner with Wing It On! to bring a cutting-edge digital guest experience to their concept. We look forward to growing with Wing It On! as they look to build their brand across multiple digital touch points. The addition of a mobile app, rewards, promotions and more will allow Wing It On! to remain an industry leader.”

The current release of the Wing It On! mobile app is just the beginning of the digital experience partnership with Incentivio. The emerging wing brand is already looking forward to the future Door Dash integration which will also make delivery accessible to users with a tap or click.

Since 2011 Wing It On! has focused on giving fans a truly exceptional wing experience that starts with fresh, never-frozen classic and boneless wings, perfectly cooked and tossed in award-winning sauces and dry rubs. The line-up of bigger, juicier, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches and a selection of seasoned fries are also making fans continue to choose WIO for game time, or anytime hunger strikes.

Wing It On! continues to win reader’s poll accolades as best wings in Connecticut and New Hampshire. 2019 Best Wings – Waterbury Observer (9th consecutive year) – 2019 Bees’ Best Bites – New Britain Stadium (2nd consecutive year). 2019 Best Wings in Manchester – The Union Leader New Hampshire.

