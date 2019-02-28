Wing It On! Announces New Franchise Development Partner & Food Truck Franchise Model as Brand Plans for Growth

Waterbury, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Wing It On!® is excited to announce a strategic partnership with franchise industry veteran Marty Welch, CEO/Founder of Martin Franchising Consultants. Martin Franchising Consultants will be leading the “better wing” brand’s Franchise Development efforts as they ramp up the number of units they look to sign over the next two years. Territories are now open in most states, with a high-priority on New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

“Our goal is to sustainably expand our existing footprint in a way that allows future franchise locations to capitalize on our existing brand equity and ever-increasing economies of scale.” Says CEO Matt Ensero. “For 2019 our goal is to sign 4 units and make sure we build as much efficiency into the operations as possible. 2020 begins our exponential growth as we target 20 units in development.”

The innovative wing brand has also announced they will begin franchising their Wing It On Wheels! mobile food truck model as a standalone operation or a complementary offering to brick and mortar units. This move makes Wing It On! the first mobile food truck franchise in the country dedicated to an exceptional buffalo wing experience. “The food truck market has just exploded over the past 10 years,” Ensero states. “But, the number of mobile franchise options hasn’t kept up with demand. We’re very excited to be among the first brands to offer a mobile franchise model, especially to candidates who love our brand, but may not have the resources for a brick and mortar location.”

The new partnership with Martin Franchising Consultants gives Wing It On! access to a franchise industry legend with a proven track-record of attracting quality candidates. As a former partner at Moe’s Southwest Grill, Welch brought the then emerging burrito brand from 100 to over 350 units in three years, before the company was sold to Roark Capital. Since the sale of Moe’s, Marty has gone on to manage the development of other successful brands like Cellairis, Cinnaholic, Monkey Joe’s & The Flying Biscuit Café, among others.

Anyone seeking information on Wing It On! franchise opportunities can contact us by visiting wiofranchise.com and submitting the simple online form.

With locations around Connecticut, New Hampshire, and New Jersey, Wing It On! is one of the fastest growing chicken wing concepts in the Northeast. Since 2011 we’ve focused on giving fans a truly exceptional wing experience that starts with fresh, never-frozen classic and boneless wings, perfectly cooked and tossed in award-winning sauces and dry rubs. The line-up of bigger, juicier, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches and a selection of seasoned fries are also making fans continue to choose WIO for game time, or anytime hunger strikes.

Visit us at wingiton.com or check out our Facebook and Instagram pages for news and updates.

