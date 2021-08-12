Wing Boss Searches for The Flock for First Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Addison

Pit-smoked wing concept to host hiring event today from 1-6 p.m. in preparation for Sept. 1 grand opening

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dallasites will soon be the first in the country to experience Wing Boss ’ legendary pit-smoked wings served in an edgy and retro atmosphere!

But before the fresh new wing and bar concept opens its first-ever brick-and-mortar restaurant at 3765 Beltline Road in Addison, Wing Boss is on the lookout for new team members to join its Flock!

That’s why on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 1-6 p.m., Wing Boss is hosting a hiring event at Addison Courtyard by Marriot. Wing Boss is looking to hire 12 dedicated team members – aptly named The Flock – for cashier, cook and bartender positions. Additionally, four Flock Bosses will be selected to oversee daily operations, which include upholding high food quality and cleanliness standards, engaging in team member training and development, reviewing financial information, and satisfying loyal fans’ chicken wing cravings.

What: Wing Boss is hosting a local hiring event for cashier, cook, bartender and manager positions in preparation for its stand-alone debut in Addison.

When: Thursday, Aug. 12, from 1-6 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriot, located at 4165 Proton Drive in Addison.

Want to be a part of creating a new culture and building a team that reflects energy, positivity, creativity and a desire for more? Then Wing Boss is the place for you.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply online at careers-dickeys.icims.com/jobs for a team member position. To apply for a manager position, visit careers-dickeys.icims.com/jobs/restaurant-manager or linkedin.com/jobs . Interested candidates can complete an online application prior to the hiring event or fill out an application onsite. Two proper forms of identification are required to finalize paperwork for any on-the-spot hires.

“We can’t wait to meet the new Flock that’s going to help us open Wing Boss’ first storefront in Addison,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are looking for passionate, hardworking and friendly individuals to help us in introducing every guest to the Wing Boss way. If you’re just as amazing as Wing Boss’ wings, love working in a fast-paced environment and having fun, then there’s no better job to flock to! We invite any interested candidates to attend our hiring event and fly under our wing as we guide you to success.”

For more information, visit wingboss.com .

About Dickey’s Restaurant Brands

Dickey’s Restaurant Brands, a division of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., operates delivery-only virtual concepts Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger. Wing Boss serves boss-sized bone-in or boneless hickory pit-smoked chicken wings, and Big Deal Burger offers quality burgers with unique sauces and toppings for one-of-a-kind burger creations that include barbecue-inspired toppings like brisket or sausage. Learn more at wingboss.com or bigdealburgerco.com .

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from Wing Boss

The post Wing Boss Searches for The Flock for First Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Addison first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.