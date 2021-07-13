Wing Boss Prepares to Make Stand-Alone Debut in Dallas

Delivery-only, pit-smoked wing concept set to open first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Addison on Sept. 1

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) After four months of showing the country who’s boss, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands’ virtual pit-smoked chicken wing concept, Wing Boss, is now ready to build a permanent nest.

In March, Dickey’s launched Wing Boss as a delivery-only concept serving legendary hickory-smoked wings with more than 70 locations nationwide. Following its success, Wing Boss is gearing up to open its first-ever brick-and-mortar restaurant at 3765 Beltline Road in Addison late this summer!

Featuring a full bar with ample seating, the new 1,500-square-foot location has everything covered to be your official wing man. Wing Boss offers a full-service bar with several televisions for fans to watch a game while sinking their teeth into delicious wings.

“We are thrilled to open our very first stand-alone Wing Boss location in Addison,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dallas has been Dickey’s home for 80 years, so this is the perfect place for us to start building out this thriving brand. Dickey’s has a long history of delivering Legit. Texas. Barbecue

, and by taking our heritage and applying it to smoked chicken wings, we’ve seen impressive results with guests across the country. We can’t wait to introduce our delicious pit-smoked wings, crispy boneless bites and tenders to more of the Dallas community.”

Available in Combos or By The Piece, wing fans can indulge in boss-sized hickory-smoked bone-in wings or boneless chicken wings and wash them down with their favorite beverage – including exciting signature drinks. Wing Boss will also offer Group Packs for fans who want to bring larger orders home. Of course, as a Dickey’s Restaurant Brand, Wing Boss offers a wide variety of savory dry rubs and sauces, including Atomic, Sweet Chili, Barbecue Dry Spice, Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Original Barbecue, Sweet Barbecue, Cajun Spice, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Korean, Texas Hot Sauce and Garlic Parmesan.

For tender fans, Wing Boss’ menu features breaded chicken strips served with a choice of sauce.

Guests can also add on Seasoned Hand-Cut Fries, Cajun Fries, Cheese Fries, Buffalo Ranch Fries, Coleslaw, Mac And Cheese, Veggie Sticks and Buttery Texas Toast.

These mouthwatering menu items are available for delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash. For more information, visit wingboss.com .

About Dickey’s Restaurant Brands

Dickey’s Restaurant Brands, a division of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., operates delivery-only virtual concepts Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger. Wing Boss serves boss-sized bone-in or boneless hickory pit-smoked chicken wings, and Big Deal Burger offers quality burgers with unique sauces and toppings for one-of-a-kind burger creations that include barbecue-inspired toppings like brisket or sausage. Learn more at wingboss.com or bigdealburgerco.com .

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Family Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

