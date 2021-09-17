Wing Boss Opens First Standalone Restaurant in Addison





Pit-smoked wing concept to offer in-person dining experience open now

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wing Boss is smoking the competition, literally. Which is why the pit-smoked wing concept is expanding beyond the e-commerce world and is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Addison, Texas.

Located at 3765 Belt Line Road in Addison, the new 1,500-square-foot restaurant has everything covered to be the official wingman for your next gathering. Wing Boss Addison features a full-service bar, ample seating, a hickory aroma, fun atmosphere and several TVs for fans to catch all the big games while sinking their teeth into delicious, finger-licking wings.

The new restaurant will deliver perfectly smoked and crispy bone-in or boneless wings tossed in one of its 12 signature sauces and rubs. Not feeling wings? Wing Boss’ menu also features chicken tenders, salad, a wide variety of sides and desserts and more.

“We’re excited to bring the Wing Boss brand to life with its first brick-and-mortar location,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Wing Boss has taken over the wings world with its unbeatable flavors, and the Addison location will be the perfect spot to grab mouthwatering menu items while you cheer on your favorite team. We look forward to continuing to grow this brand and deliver on our promise of superior pit-smoked wings!”

Available in Combos or By The Piece, wing fans can indulge in boss-sized hickory-smoked bone-in wings or boneless chicken wings and wash them down with their favorite beverage – including a full bar with signature drinks including two frozen cocktails Boss Rita and Bless Her Heart Frose. Wing Boss also offers Group Packs for fans who want to bring larger orders home. Guests can select from a wide variety of savory dry rubs and sauces, including Atomic, Sweet Chili, Barbecue Dry Spice, Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Original Barbecue, Sweet Barbecue, Cajun Spice, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Korean, Texas Hot Sauce and Garlic Parmesan. These delectable menu items are also available for free delivery with any order over $10 or through wingboss.com or through UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.

Wing Boss Addison will be open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information, visit wingboss.com and follow Wing Boss on Facebook and Instagram .

About Dickey’s Restaurant Brands

Dickey’s Restaurant Brands, a division of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., operates delivery-only virtual concepts Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger. Wing Boss serves boss-sized bone-in or boneless hickory pit-smoked chicken wings, and Big Deal Burger offers quality burgers with unique sauces and toppings for one-of-a-kind burger creations that include barbecue-inspired toppings like brisket or sausage. Learn more at wingboss.com or bigdealburgerco.com .

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

