The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar Welcomes Indoor Dining With New Advanced Ultraviolet Air Disinfection

Guests greeted with safety measures that surpass required guidelines to provide added comfort while dining indoors at The Winery Restaurant Locations

Orange County, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) With the reopening of indoor dining in Orange County, The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar welcomes guests with upgraded dining rooms equipped with advanced ultraviolet air disinfection. The Winery Restaurant team partnered with Southern California-based Going Green NRG to utilize UV technology to eliminate airborne pathogens, bacteria and viruses.

“We turned to proven technology to improve our guest experience and ensure their safety, as well as that of our staff. Advanced UV air disinfection allows us to preserve the integrity of The Winery experience, for which we are known,” commented JC Clow, Founding Partner of The Winery Restaurant’s three Southern California locations, along with William Lewis and Chef Yvon Goetz. “At the onset of the pandemic, we installed gorgeous transparent custom dividers at our restaurants, and this latest technological upgrade is another way in which we are working to ensure that all guests and staff feel comfortable and safe inside our restaurants.”

Joining the many clinics and hospitals around the world that are among those to utilize ultraviolet light to kill pathogens, The Winery Restaurant has implemented UV disinfection to effectively inactivate viruses like the coronavirus and influenza. Data shows that coronavirus has been shown to be highly susceptible to germicidal UV irradiation, and that the susceptibility of coronavirus to UV is greater than 3 times compared to the influenza (common cold) virus.

Utilizing UV technology is the latest in many changes The Winery Restaurants have made over the past year to better serve its guests. Last May, they partnered with Super Color Digital to create medical-grade Lexan partitions throughout the restaurant to deflect a large number of airborne particles between guest tables. By creating a barrier between customer tables and seating areas, The Winery was able to maximize restaurant occupancy without increasing potential viral exposure.

“We are focused on being proactive and always looking for ways to evolve in anticipation of what’s to come,” explained Clow, who has earned recognition for his expertise as a restaurateur. “At the core of what we do is the guest experience – and improving on it will always be our focus.”

About The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar pairs contemporary California regional cuisine, with a hip, vibrant, sophisticated setting, to create a cutting-edge dining experience. Located at The District in Tustin, overlooking the Marina in Newport Beach, and at Westfield UTC in La Jolla, The Winery culinary team is led by Executive Chef & Partner Yvon Goetz.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar offers a warm and passionate menu complemented by the perfect wines — endless possibilities and something to suit every palate. The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar has locations at The District in Tustin (2647 Park Avenue, Tustin, CA), on the waterfront in Newport Beach (3131 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach, CA), and at Westfield UTC in La Jolla (4301 La Jolla Village Drive Suite 2040, San Diego, CA). For more information, including current hours of operations, visit https://www.thewineryrestaurants.com .

Media Contact:

Mona Shah

Moxxe PR

818-749-1931

mona@moxxepr.com

The post The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar Welcomes Indoor Dining With New Advanced Ultraviolet Air Disinfection first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.