Wine with soup sounds tricky, but just follow the pairing rules

Soup and wine can make for a tough pairing, but if you approach it like any other pairing, you’ll be fine. These three wines — an Austrian riesling, a California chardonnay and an Italian sangiovese — all have the body and texture to stand up to this hearty soup. The wines also have bright fruit and acidity to cut through the soup’s meaty richness. Easier than you thought.

MAKE THIS

Kale and white bean soup

Cook 2 cloves minced garlic in 2 tablespoons olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat until aromatic, 1 minute. Stir in 2 cups cooked white beans or 2 cans (14 ounces each), drained, rinsed. Add 4 cups chicken broth and 3 cups roughly chopped kale; season with salt. Cover pot and lower heat; simmer until kale is wilted. Stir in 1 cup cooked sausage, sliced crosswise in coins, and 1 small fresh chile pepper, such a Fresno or habanero, thinly sliced crosswise. Cook just until heated through. Makes: 4 servings

Recipe by Joe Gray

DRINK THIS

THE WINES Pairings by sommelier Rachael Lowe, of Spiaggia, as told to Michael Austin:

2015 Rainer Wess Loibenberg Riesling, Wachau, Austria: This wine has great depth of flavors, including Bosc pear, honeysuckle, chamomile, apricot and a hint of smoke. The ripe and rich fruit, along with the wine’s viscous texture, will counteract the spice of the chile pepper. The wine’s high acidity will also cut the fat of the sausage.

2015 Frank Family Vineyards Chardonnay, Carneros, California: The texture of this rich wine will pair perfectly with the sausage’s fat, as well as the beans’ natural meatiness. Aromas of golden apple, mango, pineapple, vanilla and lemon curd will stand up to the richness of the dish, while the lemony finish will add the acid needed for overall balance.

2015 Argiano Rosso di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy: Made of 100 percent sangiovese, this red is bright and youthful, with aromas of cherry, cran-apple, dried sage, thyme, leather and a hint of licorice. A departure from the whites above, this pairing will provide a wonderful savory element to the kale, spice and meat elements of the dish.

