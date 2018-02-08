Wine and dine your Valentine at these Lehigh Valley restaurants

Roses are red. Violets are blue. When celebrating Valentine’s Day, a card and fast food won’t do.

Instead, treat your sweetheart to a top-notch meal at one of the many Lehigh Valley restaurants offering Valentine’s Day menus and special offers. Here are a few suggestions (check for hours and availability):

Adagio, Bethlehem: $75 Sweetheart Menu, featuring two appetizers, two entrees and two desserts, Tuesday through Feb. 17. Entrée highlights include almond-encrusted mahi mahi, bacon-wrapped scallops and crab cakes. 610-625-3777.

Ashley’s Signature Restaurant, Easton: $65 four-course menu, including second-course options shrimp lettuce wraps, bacon-wrapped dates, scallop ceviche and beet and goat cheese Neopolitan, Wednesday. 610-253-1971.

Bella’s Ristorante, Hellertown: $29.95 menu includes garlic bread, house salad or cup of pasta fagioli, choice of entrée (filet gorgonzola, crab cake a la vincenzo, lobster Key West, sacchetti porcini portabella, lobster ravioli or veal Italiano), glass of wine and dessert, Friday through Wednesday. 610-748-1020.

Blue Grillhouse, Bethlehem Township: Specials, including seared foie gras, dry-aged New York strip steak, seafood bouillabaisse and white chocolate ganache tort. Prices vary. 610-691-8400.

Daddy’s Place, Easton: Five-course meal for two, featuring a fourth-course of grilled chicken, beef and shrimp with grilled zucchini, onions and rice topped with almonds, Friday through Feb. 18. $49.99, includes bottle of wine. 610-438-4442.

Detzi’s Tavern, Wind Gap: Specials, including chicken saltimbocca, lobster ravioli, crab cakes, surf and turf and shrimp and scallop kabobs, Wednesday. Prices vary. 610-863-9882.

The Dime, Allentown: Special menu, including braised rabbit, duck wings, filet mignon, baked oysters, squid ink ravioli lobster, raspberry crème brulee and passion fruit pavlova, Saturday through Feb. 15. Prices vary. 484-273-4010.

Edge, Bethlehem: Three-course menu, including choice of salad, shared entrée of surf and turf, Valrhona chocolate cake with Grand Marnier macerated strawberries and vanilla bean ice cream and complimentary champagne, Friday, Saturday, Feb. 16 and 17. $125 per couple. 610-814-0100.

Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery, Maxatawny Township: Valentine’s Day dinner event, including wine and chocolate pairing, four-course dinner (entree highlights include brown butter lobster, spinach and mushroom filet mignon and veal saltimbocca), flower bouquet and live music. $165 per couple. 484-452-3633.

Glasbern Inn, Fogelsville: Four-course menu, including first-course options oysters Rockefeller, coconut shrimp and pan-seared foie gras, Wednesday. $75 per person. 610-285-4723.

Grille 3501, South Whitehall Township: Three-course menu, including entrée options of filet mignon, Maine lobster tails, veal cheeks, king salmon filet and duck breast, Wednesday. $58 per person. 610-706-0100.

Karlton Café, Quakertown: Specials, including filet crostini, pan-seared salmon, stuffed lobster, chocolate truffle torte and strawberry swirl cheesecake, Wednesday. Prices vary. 215-538-8353.

The Little Corner Café, Bangor: Wine tasting dinner with Blue Ridge Winery, featuring fried polenta cake with shrimp ragu, spinach salad with strawberries, goat cheese and candied walnuts; filet with milan sauce, asparagus and mashed potaoes; and chocolate mousse with raspberries, Wednesday. $34.95. 610-452-9170.

Luca’s Italian Bistro, Palmer Township: Specials, including Salmon Valentino (broiled salmon in tomato vinaigrette with balsamic glaze and mashed potatoes) and Seaside Honeymoon (lobster tail, shrimp, scallops and lump crab meat in pink wine sauce with pasta), Wednesday. Prices vary. 610-438-1535.

McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar, Bethlehem: $60 couple’s dinner includes choice of appetizer to share, two entrees and shared dessert (red velvet tiramisu with Irish cream mascarpone or white chocolate cheesecake with champagne macerated strawberries), Wednesday. 610-861-7631.

The Meadow of Saucon Valley, Lower Saucon Township: Pretty in Pink Dinner and Dance, featuring hors d’oeuvres, hot buffet (filet mignon carving station, chicken ala marsala, shrimp alfredo and more), dessert table and DJ music, Feb. 16. Full-service bar will be open and prizes will be awarded for best pink dress and best dressed couple. $39.95 per person. 610-838-2190.

The Melting Pot, Bethlehem: Four-course menu, beginning with cherry pecan cheese fondue and ending with exotic citrus white chocolate fondue or chocolate almond bliss fondue, Wednesday. $85.95 per person includes complementary glass of champagne, crab claw cocktail and photo in Melting Pot frame. 484-241-4939.

Old Mill Family Restaurant, Pen Argyl: Specials, including roast prime rib of beef au jus, surf and turf and heart-shaped cream puff with vanilla custard, glazed strawberries and whipped cream. Prices vary. 610-863-1918.

The Pub by Wegmans, Allentown: Three-course menu, featuring choice of avocado and grapefruit salad or potato and black truffle chowder, tenderloin au poivre or crab-stuffed salmon and flourless chocolate cake, Friday through Wednesday. $59 per couple. 610-336-7960.

Riegelsville Inn: Four-course menu, including third-course options filet and foie and riesling rabbit and four-course selections brioche beignets and chocolate-covered strawberry cheesecake, Wednesday. $89 per couple. 610-749-0100.

Slopeside Pub and Grill, Lower Towamensing Township: Specials, including fresh mozzarella burrata, cornish game hen coq au vin, house-made lobster agnolotti and chocolate fondue for two, Wednesday. Prices vary. 610-824-1557.

Social Still, Bethlehem: $35 three-course menu, including entrée options six-ounce filet mignon, pan-roasted “poulet rouge” chicken and root vegetable pot pie, Wednesday. 610-625-4585.

Taste of Italy Bar & Grill, Hanover Township, Lehigh County: Specials, including lemon butter salmon, shrimp scallop scampi, tilapia shrimp picatta and twin stuffed lobster tails, Friday through Feb. 18. Prices vary. 610-266-8011.

Tavern at the Sun Inn, Bethlehem: Four-course menu, including third course options bone-in pork chop, crab cakes, filet mignon, goat cheese-stuffed chicken, salmon and more. $100 per couple includes your first beverage. 610-419-8600.

Union and Finch, Allentown: $45 three-course menu, including third-course options white chocolate bread pudding, brownie and strawberry balsamic ice cream and red velvet waffle with passion fruit sorbet, Wednesday through Feb. 17. Five dollars from each dinner benefits American Heart Association. 610-432-1522.

The View at Morgan Hill, Williams Township: Three-course menu, including second-course options chuck tender medallions, cast iron seared scallops and rigatoni bolognese, Wednesday through Feb. 17. $35 per person. 610-923-8480.

Other restaurants to consider include: Aladdin, Bayleaf, Centro, The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar and Nostos Greek Restaurant in Allentown; Apollo Grill, The Café, Corked, Emeril’s Chop House and Tapas on Main in Bethlehem; 1001 Thai, 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, Maxim’s 22 and Oak Steakhouse in Easton; Kome, Melt and Top Cut in Center Valley, The Buckeye Tavern and The Shelby in Lower Macungie Township; Brick Tavern Inn in Milford Township; Limeport Inn in Lower Milford Township; Newburg Inn Grillhouse & Bar in Lower Nazareth Township; Point Phillips Hotel in Moore Township; Prime Steak House in Hanover Township, Northampton County; Richlandtown Inn; Savory Grille in Hereford Township, Berks County; and The Trapp Door in Upper Milford Township.

