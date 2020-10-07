Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Windy Wednesday forecast: Wind advisory in effect Wednesday afternoon and evening in Connecticut

October 7, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant

A wind advisory will be in effect in Connecticut from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.