Windy City Smokeout returns for 6th annual festival

Windy City Smokeout just announced the food lineup for its sixth annual festival dedicated to barbecue and country music. The three-day event takes place July 13-15 and will once again be held in the large parking lot near Grand Avenue and the Chicago River.

Local barbecue joints will include Lillie's Q, Smoque BBQ and Bub City, which is also acting as a host of the event. But just like last year, the real draw is the places from out of town. Make sure to try 17th Street Barbecue from Murphysboro, Ill., which is one of the most acclaimed joints in the country.

While many of the restaurants are returning from last year, there are a few newcomers to try. Look out for Hometown Bar-B-Que from Brooklyn, N.Y., LeRoy & Lewis BBQ from Austin, Texas, and Home Team BBQ from Charleston, S.C.

If, for some reason, you need a break from the smoked meat, the festival will also include other foods, including a few local options, like The Budlong and Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits.

Besides food, Windy City Smokeout will feature a long lineup of country music artists. The list sounds impressive, but whether or not they are any good falls outside of the jurisdiction of my food-writing responsibilities.

Tickets start at $40 for an all-day pass for Friday or Sunday, and go up to $500 for a VIP three-day pass. The VIP treatment includes access to an "elevated area next to the stage," express entrance, a concierge service, exclusive restrooms and more. Tickets are available now.

Windy City Smokeout, July 13-15, windycitysmokeout.com.

