Win with Applebee’s 1.6 Million Boneless Wings Giveaway

With 40 free boneless wings with any Applebee’s Delivery order of $40 or more, every fan is a winner

Glendale, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mark your calendars wings fans! On February 2, Applebee’s is giving away 1.6 million FREE Classic Boneless Wings to fans nationwide. Just in time for one of the biggest sporting events of the year, skip the food prep with Applebee’s Delivery and receive 40 FREE Classic Boneless Wings with every order of $40 or more using promo code FREEWINGS.* But don’t wait until halftime to order, because time will run out on this delivery deal.

To claim your free Boneless Wings, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app on Sunday, February 2 to order online for delivery. Fill your cart with craveable menu items totaling at least $40 and apply the promo code FREEWINGS at checkout to have 40 Classic Boneless Wings automatically added to your cart.

“Hands down, our fans can’t get enough of our Boneless Wings, which is why we’re giving away up to 1.6 million of them on game day!” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “That’s right, you can get your free order of 40 Classic Boneless Wings delivered right to your door along with your $40 Applebees.com or mobile app order wherever you happen to be watching the game on Sunday, February 2.”

Applebee’s Classic Boneless Wings are tossed in Classic Hot Buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing and celery on the side.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant .

*Offer valid for one order of 40 Classic Boneless Wings in Classic Hot Buffalo sauce with ranch and celery only while supplies last or for the first 40,000 orders. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $40, excluding taxes and fees. Not valid for pickup, dine-in or through third-party delivery marketplaces. Limit one per person. Account sign-up required. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of September 30, 2019, there were 1,804 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

